Black Ops 1 & 2 Crossplay Confirmed: PS4 vs PS5 Matchmaking Explained! (2026)

The gaming world is abuzz with the recent release of Call of Duty: Black Ops 1 and 2 on PlayStation 4 and 5, sparking a wave of excitement among fans. However, amidst the initial euphoria, confusion loomed over the games' crossplay and matchmaking mechanics. Many players were left scratching their heads, wondering if they could play with friends across different generations of consoles.

Activision, the game's publisher, has stepped in to clear the air, confirming that cross-generation play is indeed a feature in both Black Ops titles. This means that PlayStation 4 and 5 players can now matchmake and enjoy the game together, regardless of their console generation.

The Confusion and Its Resolution

The initial confusion stemmed from what appeared to be a bug, where players with season passes seemed to be unable to match with those without. This led to speculation that cross-generation play might not be supported. However, Activision's official statement on social media put these concerns to rest, clarifying that season pass owners can indeed play with non-season pass owners in both games.

This clarification is a relief for many players, as it opens up the possibility of a larger player base and more diverse matchmaking experiences.

A Successful Launch, Despite Challenges

The digital launch of Black Ops 1 and 2 on the PlayStation Store was a resounding success, with the store experiencing a brief overload due to the high demand. This is a testament to the enduring popularity of the Call of Duty franchise and the anticipation surrounding these classic titles.

However, the launch wasn't without its hiccups. Players expressed concerns about the games' performance and the somewhat high price point, especially for those without a PlayStation Plus subscription. These issues, coupled with the initial confusion over crossplay, created a challenging environment for Activision to navigate.

The Importance of Crossplay

Crossplay is a critical feature in modern gaming, allowing players to connect and compete across different platforms and generations. It fosters a sense of community and ensures a larger player base, which is especially important for long-lasting games like Black Ops.

From my perspective, the ability to play with friends, regardless of their console choice, is a significant factor in the overall enjoyment of a game. It adds a social element that enhances the gaming experience and keeps players engaged for longer.

A Step Towards Unity

Activision's decision to enable cross-generation play in Black Ops 1 and 2 is a step towards a more unified gaming community. It shows a commitment to providing players with the best possible experience, regardless of their hardware choices.

This move also sets a precedent for future releases, potentially encouraging other developers to adopt similar crossplay mechanics. It's a win-win situation, benefiting both players and developers by fostering a larger, more engaged player base.

Final Thoughts

The release of Black Ops 1 and 2 on PlayStation 4 and 5, coupled with Activision's clarification on crossplay, has sparked an interesting discussion on the importance of cross-generation play. It's a reminder that, in a rapidly evolving gaming landscape, the ability to connect and play together is a fundamental aspect of the gaming experience.

As we move forward, I believe we'll see more developers embracing crossplay, leading to a more unified and inclusive gaming community. It's an exciting prospect, and I, for one, am eager to see how this trend develops.