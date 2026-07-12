Blackhawks Sign Drew Commesso to Two-Year Extension: What’s Next for the Young Goalie? (2026)

The Goalie Gambit: What Drew Commesso’s Extension Really Means for the Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks recently inked Drew Commesso to a two-year extension, and while the move might seem like a routine roster decision, it’s anything but. Personally, I think this deal is a fascinating microcosm of the Blackhawks’ broader strategy—a blend of cautious optimism and long-term planning. What makes this particularly fascinating is how it reflects the team’s delicate balance between nurturing young talent and managing immediate needs.

The Numbers Behind the Deal



Let’s start with the contract itself. Commesso’s $875K cap hit is modest, but the structure is where it gets interesting. Year one is two-way, meaning he can bounce between the NHL and AHL, while year two is one-way, guaranteeing him an NHL salary regardless of where he plays. In my opinion, this is a classic “prove-it” deal. The Blackhawks are essentially saying, ‘Show us you’re ready for the big leagues, and we’ll reward you.’

What many people don’t realize is that this structure isn’t just about Commesso’s performance—it’s also about the team’s financial flexibility. With Spencer Knight and Arvid Soderblom already under contract, the Blackhawks aren’t in a rush to hand Commesso the starting job. Instead, they’re giving him a clear path to earn it. If you take a step back and think about it, this is a low-risk, high-upside move for a team in transition.

The Depth Chart Dilemma



Here’s where things get tricky. Commesso is likely to start next season as the organizational No. 3 goalie, behind Knight and Soderblom. From my perspective, this makes sense—Knight is the undisputed starter, and Soderblom’s $2.5MM salary suggests the team sees him as the primary backup. But what this really suggests is that Commesso’s path to the NHL isn’t just about his own performance; it’s about how the entire goalie depth chart shakes out.

A detail that I find especially interesting is the competition brewing in Rockford. Adam Gajan, the 2023 second-rounder, and Stanislav Berezhnoy, the undrafted Russian netminder, are both knocking on the door. This raises a deeper question: Is Commesso’s extension a vote of confidence, or is it a way to keep him in the system while other prospects develop? Personally, I think it’s a bit of both. The Blackhawks are hedging their bets, ensuring they have options if injuries or underperformance strike.

The Bigger Picture



If we zoom out, Commesso’s extension is part of a larger trend in the NHL: teams prioritizing goalie depth. The position is too critical to leave to chance, and the Blackhawks are no exception. What makes this particularly intriguing is how it contrasts with their recent history. After years of relying on veteran goalies, they’re now investing in youth—a strategy that could pay dividends down the line.

One thing that immediately stands out is the psychological aspect of this deal. For Commesso, it’s both an opportunity and a challenge. He knows he’s not guaranteed an NHL spot, but he also knows the team believes in his potential. This kind of pressure can either make or break a player. In my opinion, how he handles it will say a lot about his mental toughness—a trait just as important as his save percentage.

Looking Ahead



So, what’s next for Commesso and the Blackhawks? If I had to speculate, I’d say the 2027-28 season is the real target. That’s when his deal shifts to one-way, and if he’s not Knight’s backup by then, it’ll be a missed opportunity. But the more immediate question is how he performs in Rockford next season. Will he bounce back from his slight decline in 2025-26? Will he outshine Gajan and Berezhnoy? These are the storylines I’ll be watching closely.

What this really suggests is that the Blackhawks are playing the long game. They’re not just building a team for next season—they’re building a pipeline of talent that can sustain them for years. And in a league where goaltending can make or break a franchise, that’s a smart move.

Final Thoughts



Drew Commesso’s extension isn’t just a contract—it’s a statement. It’s the Blackhawks saying they’re committed to developing their own talent, even if it means taking a patient approach. Personally, I think this is the right strategy for a team in their position. It’s not flashy, but it’s thoughtful. And in the NHL, sometimes the most thoughtful moves are the ones that pay off the most.

If you take a step back and think about it, this deal is a reminder that success in hockey isn’t just about the players on the ice—it’s about the decisions made off it. And in that sense, the Blackhawks might just be onto something.