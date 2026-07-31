Blue Jays Series Preview: Astros, Rangers, and More (2026)

The Blue Jays are gearing up for a busy week of baseball, with a three-game series against the Astros and a four-game series against the Rangers at Rogers Centre. The team is also preparing for the arrival of the Mets, known for their vocal prowess. With a focus on starting pitchers, the Jays have a busy schedule ahead, with Dylan Cease, Shane Bieber, Trey Yesavage, Kevin Gausman, and Patrick Corbin set to take the mound. The Astros and Rangers are both in the thick of the AL West race, with the Astros sitting at 37-42 and the Rangers at 37-40. The Blue Jays are looking to make some strategic moves, particularly with their starting pitchers, as they navigate the challenges of the season.

One key player to watch is Luis Urias, who has an 'upward mobility' clause in his contract. This means he will be promoted to the major league team if certain conditions are met. The question remains: who will be leaving to make room for him? The Jays are also considering their options at the trade deadline, with MLB.com posing three crucial questions.

Firstly, who will be the #5 starter after the deadline? With Patrick Corbin struggling in his last five starts, the team is likely to explore trade options. Jake Bloss is on a rehab assignment and could be ready by August, while Ricky Tiedeman is still recovering from Tommy John surgery. The front office will be keen to strengthen their starting pitcher lineup.

Secondly, the Blue Jays are assessing their options with Keys, a promising left-handed bat. With an abundance of left-handed players, Keys has been impressive in the minor leagues, with 18 home runs in 64 games. His ability to play first and third base makes him a versatile asset. The team will be watching his progress closely, and his potential promotion will be influenced by his performance at second base.

Lastly, the Jays are considering their trade candidates. The beat writers' discussions about minor leaguers before the deadline often signal potential trades. JoJo Parker is a key player, and it would take a significant offer to convince the team to part with him. The Blue Jays are willing to trade anyone for the right player, indicating a potential shake-up in their roster.

In summary, the Blue Jays are facing a crucial period with a busy schedule and important decisions to make. The focus on starting pitchers, the potential trade of Luis Urias, and the assessment of players like Keys and trade candidates all contribute to a fascinating narrative. As the season progresses, the Jays will need to navigate these challenges to stay competitive in the AL West.