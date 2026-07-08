Boa Constrictors Released at Golf Course: A Growing Concern (2026)

In a rather unusual turn of events, a golf course in Darlington has become an unexpected haven for boa constrictors, with two of these formidable snakes being discovered within a week. This peculiar situation has raised concerns and sparked curiosity among locals and golf enthusiasts alike.

The Snake Mystery Unveiled

Pro golfer Aaron Cox, an Australian expat, found himself in a unique predicament when he encountered a boa constrictor on the Blackwell Grange Golf Club course. The snake, measuring over six feet in length, took a swipe at Cox as he bravely picked it up and placed it in a box. This incident, coupled with a similar discovery a week prior, has left the golf club staff worried about the potential for more snakes to be dumped in the area.

A Private Land Conundrum

The golf club sought assistance from the Darlington Borough Council, but the council's response was clear: as the land is privately owned, it is not a matter for them to handle. This leaves the club and its staff in a challenging position, especially considering the potential health risks associated with the snakes.

The Snake's Journey and Fate

Cox's bravery in handling the snakes is commendable, but the story takes a tragic turn. Both snakes were found to be infected with inclusion body disease, a fatal illness affecting constrictor snakes. Despite being taken to Coast to Coast Exotics and then Richmond Exotics Centre, one snake died shortly after, and the other had to be euthanised by a vet.

A Deeper Look

What makes this story particularly intriguing is the mystery surrounding the snakes' origin. The consensus among the golf club staff is that these snakes were likely dumped after outgrowing their appeal as pets. The presence of a pond on the course provides a convenient dumping ground, with the snakes then slithering into the long grass, making them difficult to spot.

The Impact and Implications

This situation raises important questions about pet ownership and the responsibility that comes with it. The ease with which these snakes were dumped highlights a potential gap in our understanding of the long-term commitment required for exotic pets. It also underscores the importance of proper education and regulations surrounding the ownership of such animals.

In my opinion, this story serves as a stark reminder of the consequences of impulsive pet choices and the need for a more thoughtful approach to exotic animal ownership. It's a fascinating, if somewhat unsettling, glimpse into the unexpected challenges that can arise when humans and nature collide in unexpected ways.