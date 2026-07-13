Boston Fleet Signs Amanda Boulier & Taylor House for 2026-27 PWHL Season | Women's Hockey News (2026)

The Boston Fleet has made some exciting additions to its roster for the upcoming season, with the signing of two key players: Amanda Boulier and Taylor House. These signings come during the league's Open Signing Period, allowing teams to strengthen their lineups before the 2026-27 campaign. Here's a breakdown of why these moves are significant and what they imply for the team's future.

Boulier's Defensive Strength

Amanda Boulier, a seasoned defender, brings a wealth of experience to the Boston Fleet. Her two-year contract extension is a testament to her impact and the team's faith in her abilities. Boulier's performance in the 2025-26 championship season with the Victoire was impressive, earning her three assists in 30 regular-season games and showcasing her versatility. Her ability to contribute both offensively and defensively is a valuable asset for any team.

What makes Boulier particularly noteworthy is her journey through the PWHL. Selected in the 13th round of the inaugural draft, she played for Ottawa before a trade to Montréal. Her adaptability and willingness to move between teams demonstrate her dedication to the sport and her desire to excel. Boulier's presence on the blue line provides a solid foundation for the Fleet's defense, a crucial aspect of their success.

House's Physical Presence

Taylor House, a forward, has also signed a one-year agreement with the Boston Fleet. Her physical play and ability to deliver hits make her a formidable presence on the ice. House's performance in the 2025-26 season with the Ottawa Charge, her first full-time roster appearance, was notable. She earned her only point in a crucial game against the Fleet, showcasing her competitive spirit and impact on the team.

House's size and strength, standing at 5'10