Boston Fleet Signs Amanda Boulier & Taylor House for 2026-27 PWHL Season | Women's Hockey News (2026)

Table of Contents
Boulier's Defensive Strength House's Physical Presence

The Boston Fleet has made some exciting additions to its roster for the upcoming season, with the signing of two key players: Amanda Boulier and Taylor House. These signings come during the league's Open Signing Period, allowing teams to strengthen their lineups before the 2026-27 campaign. Here's a breakdown of why these moves are significant and what they imply for the team's future.

Boulier's Defensive Strength

Amanda Boulier, a seasoned defender, brings a wealth of experience to the Boston Fleet. Her two-year contract extension is a testament to her impact and the team's faith in her abilities. Boulier's performance in the 2025-26 championship season with the Victoire was impressive, earning her three assists in 30 regular-season games and showcasing her versatility. Her ability to contribute both offensively and defensively is a valuable asset for any team.

What makes Boulier particularly noteworthy is her journey through the PWHL. Selected in the 13th round of the inaugural draft, she played for Ottawa before a trade to Montréal. Her adaptability and willingness to move between teams demonstrate her dedication to the sport and her desire to excel. Boulier's presence on the blue line provides a solid foundation for the Fleet's defense, a crucial aspect of their success.

House's Physical Presence

Taylor House, a forward, has also signed a one-year agreement with the Boston Fleet. Her physical play and ability to deliver hits make her a formidable presence on the ice. House's performance in the 2025-26 season with the Ottawa Charge, her first full-time roster appearance, was notable. She earned her only point in a crucial game against the Fleet, showcasing her competitive spirit and impact on the team.

House's size and strength, standing at 5'10

Boston Fleet Signs Amanda Boulier & Taylor House for 2026-27 PWHL Season | Women's Hockey News (2026)
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