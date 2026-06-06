Boxing Week: June 2-6, 2026 - All the Action and Previews (2026)

June 2-6, 2026: A Week of Boxing Extravaganza

The boxing world is set to be abuzz with a packed schedule of fights across various platforms, from live events to streaming services. Here's a breakdown of some of the most intriguing matches and what they mean for the sport.

CountryBox: Where Music Meets Boxing

On June 2, CountryBox247.com brings us a unique blend of music and boxing from the Plaza Mariachi in Nashville, Tennessee. The main event features a two-star rated fight for a lesser WBC belt, with Alejandro Silva, an undefeated, heavy-hitting Argentine, taking on Daniel Valdivia, a respectable pro with a background in Top Rank shows. The undercard also features Lateef Kayode, suggesting a potentially exciting night of action.

Ramirez vs Richards: Interim WBA Light Heavyweight Title

Moving to DAZN on June 4, we have a highly anticipated bout between Albert Ramirez and Lerrone Richards. Ramirez, an undefeated fighter with an impressive KO rate, seeks to claim the interim WBA light heavyweight title. His record includes wins over Adam Deines and Gilbert Rivera, but Richards, a former IBO champion with a notable victory over Carlos Gongora, presents a formidable challenge. The undercard features Imam Khataev vs Mickael Diallo, Roger Gutierrez vs Dzmitry Asanau, and Jhon Orobio vs Wyatt Sandford, adding further depth to the card.

Vazquez vs Lugo: Featherweights in Action

ProBoxTV hosts an intriguing featherweight showdown on June 5, featuring Edward Vazquez and Daniel Lugo. Vazquez, a highly regarded fighter known for his strategic prowess, has faced top contenders like Joe Cordina and Ray Ford. His recent drop to featherweight for a title shot against Rafael Espinoza ended in a 7th-round stoppage. Lugo, on the other hand, is making his professional debut outside of Mexico, having previously faced Eduardo 'Rocky' Hernandez. The undercard includes Figo Ramirez, who previously impressed in support of Vergil Ortiz, and other exciting fights.

Billam-Smith vs Rozicki: Cruiserweights Take Center Stage

The Zuffa debut of Chris Billam-Smith on June 6 is a highly anticipated cruiserweight affair. Standing in his way is Ryan Rozicki, a top-15 cruiserweight making his first pro journey outside of Canada. The main event promises an exciting showdown, while the undercard features 'One Smack' Jack Massey vs Cheavon Clarke, Ivan Dychko vs Harvey Dykes, and a domestic super featherweight title fight between Josh Padley and Aqib Fiaz.

Padley vs Fiaz: European Super Featherweight Title

From Sheffield, England, on June 6, Josh Padley defends his European super featherweight title against Aqib Fiaz. Padley, a Yorkshire local, has only lost once, to Shakur Stevenson, while Fiaz, a Lancashire lad, suffered his lone professional defeat in a Commonwealth title fight against Reece Bellotti. The undercard includes Ibrahim Nadim vs Ibraheem Sulaimaan and a middleweight bout between Aaron Bowen and Troy Coleman.

Implications and Takeaways

This week's boxing schedule offers a diverse range of fights, catering to various fan preferences. From the unique setting of CountryBox to the high-stakes title fights, each card promises exciting action. The undercards are equally intriguing, featuring a mix of rising stars and established names. As the boxing world continues to evolve, these fights showcase the sport's depth and potential for future stars.