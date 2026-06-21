Branding Your GP Practice: A Digital Age Approach (2026)

In a world where patients are increasingly digital consumers, the question of whether GPs should view their practices as brands is more relevant than ever. Kate Toon, an award-winning business mentor and digital marketing coach, believes that GPs should embrace the idea of branding to better connect with their patients and stay competitive in the digital age. During her recent presentation at the RACGP Practice Owners Conference in Sydney, Toon highlighted the importance of GPs taking a more proactive approach to their online presence.

Toon argued that patients are now turning to the internet, AI, and social media for health information, and GPs need to be part of that conversation. She emphasized that every GP is a brand, and their online presence can significantly impact their reputation and patient acquisition. By creating a strong online brand, GPs can improve patient engagement, trust, and overall practice success.

One of the key points Toon made was the importance of providing accurate and accessible information online. With tools like ChatGPT allowing patients to ask for specific GP recommendations, GPs need to ensure their websites and online profiles are up-to-date and informative. This is not about manipulating patients but rather providing the right information to help them make informed decisions about their healthcare.

Toon also discussed the role of GPs as community leaders. She noted that patients look up to GPs and expect them to be leaders not only within their practices but also in the wider community. This elevated position in social culture presents an opportunity for GPs to positively influence patient behavior and promote quality healthcare sources.

The discussion on branding and online presence was further supported by Hannah Ferguson, CEO of Cheek Media, an independent news commentary platform. Ferguson addressed the challenges of misinformation and the influence of social media on health-related topics, particularly among younger Australians. She emphasized the importance of personality-led content that patients can trust, as they often seek advice from influencers or AI products.

Ferguson also highlighted the impact of shame and negative experiences with health professionals on patient behavior. She suggested that GPs should engage with patients and steer them towards quality sources, rather than dismissing their concerns. By positively engaging with media and experts, GPs can help combat misinformation and build trust with their patients.

In conclusion, the article underscores the importance of GPs embracing branding and online presence to stay competitive in a digital world. By providing accurate information, engaging with patients, and leveraging their position as community leaders, GPs can enhance their reputation and better serve their patients. This shift in perspective is crucial for the future success and sustainability of general practices.