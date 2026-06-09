Brandon Blvd's Stellar Performance in the G3 Somebeachsomewhere Stakes (2026)

Brandon Blvd's recent victory in the Grade 3 Somebeachsomewhere Stakes is a testament to the horse's prowess and the strategic training approach of Andrew Harris. This performance not only showcases Brandon Blvd's exceptional talent but also highlights the importance of pacing in harness racing.

What makes this achievement even more remarkable is the stakes-record clocking of 1:48.1, surpassing the previous mark set by Bulldog Hanover in 2021. This achievement is a testament to the horse's speed and the skill of the driver, Jason Bartlett, who was subbing in for Dexter Dunn. Bartlett's strategy of asking for a little more at the head of the lane paid off, as Brandon Blvd took off and dominated the final stretch.

The race itself was a strategic display of pacing. Brandon Blvd stalked an early :26 opener, then swept to the lead at the half, pacing a :54.3 half mile. The third quarter was paced at :26.4, and the final :26.4 stretch drive sealed the deal with a 2-1/4 length victory. This performance not only showcases Brandon Blvd's speed but also his ability to maintain a high level of performance throughout the race.

The horse's recent success, including a victory in the Grade 3 Paul Revere at Plainridge, has been a result of a thoughtful training schedule. Harris emphasizes the importance of bringing horses in easily, given their limited racing opportunities (about 13-15 times a year). This approach ensures that Brandon Blvd is ready for the right starts and maintains his peak performance.

Brandon Blvd's ownership by Punisher 11 Stable LLC and his impressive nine wins in 12 career starts have led to career earnings exceeding C$675,000. The horse's next step is the Pepsi North America Cup, where Harris is confident that Brandon Blvd will continue to showcase his talent. Harris's humility and focus on the horses' performance rather than self-promotion are commendable and add to the horse's success.

In conclusion, Brandon Blvd's victory in the Somebeachsomewhere Stakes is a testament to the horse's speed, the driver's skill, and the strategic training approach. This achievement not only highlights the horse's talent but also emphasizes the importance of pacing and thoughtful training schedules in harness racing. As Brandon Blvd continues his journey, he is sure to leave a lasting impression on the sport.