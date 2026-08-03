Braves vs Padres Highlights: Manny Machado's Walk-Off Single Seals 7-6 Win in 10 Innings (2026)

The Braves' recent struggles continued with a 7-6 loss to the Padres in 10 innings, marked by a dramatic walk-off single by Manny Machado. This game showcased the team's inconsistencies and the need for strategic improvements.

The Braves started strong in the second inning, loading the bases and taking an early 3-0 lead. However, their defense let them down, allowing the Padres to score five runs in the same inning, turning the tide. The rookie pitcher, JR Ritchie, struggled with control, walking two batters and allowing two duck fart singles, a concerning pattern.

Despite the early setbacks, Ritchie showed promise in the next three innings, striking out two batters back-to-back. The Braves fought back, tying the game in the fourth and taking a 6-5 lead in the fifth. But the Padres' comeback continued, and a questionable decision by manager Walt Weiss to keep Carlos Carrasco in the game led to a solo homer, evening the score.

The series continues on Wednesday, with the Braves needing to address their pitching issues and strategic decisions. The team's current form raises questions about their ability to compete consistently, and the upcoming games will be crucial in determining their future success.