Breaking Down Myles Garrett's New Contract with the Rams: A Deep Dive (2026)

The recent contract extension for defensive end Myles Garrett with the Los Angeles Rams has sparked a lot of discussion in the NFL. While the deal itself is a five-year contract, covering 2026 through 2030, with an average of $35.8 million at signing, it's the details that truly make this deal stand out. Personally, I think this contract is a strategic move by the Rams, and here's why. What makes this particularly fascinating is the way the contract is structured, with a mix of guaranteed and option bonuses, which provides a unique balance of security and flexibility for both the player and the team. In my opinion, this deal is a testament to the Rams' commitment to building a strong defense, and it raises a deeper question about the value of defensive players in the modern NFL.

A Strategic Move for the Rams

The Rams have made a bold move by extending Garrett, who is widely regarded as one of the top defensive ends in the league. From my perspective, this deal is a strategic investment in the team's defense, which has been a key factor in their recent success. The contract's structure, with a mix of guaranteed and option bonuses, allows the Rams to secure Garrett's services while also providing him with the opportunity to earn additional compensation based on his performance. This is a smart move, as it ensures that the team gets the best value for their investment while also rewarding Garrett for his contributions.

The Value of Defensive Players

One thing that immediately stands out is the significant signing bonus of $35.7 million, which is a substantial investment in a defensive player. What many people don't realize is that defensive players, particularly those at the top of their game, are becoming increasingly valuable in the NFL. The league is becoming more pass-heavy, and defensive ends like Garrett are crucial in stopping the run and disrupting the opponent's passing game. This deal reflects the Rams' understanding of this dynamic and their commitment to building a strong defense.

The Contract Structure

The contract's structure is a key aspect of this deal. The mix of guaranteed and option bonuses provides a unique balance of security and flexibility. The $37 million fully guaranteed at signing is a significant amount, and the additional $62 million guaranteed for injury at signing further emphasizes the team's commitment to securing Garrett's services. However, the drop in guarantee in 2027 by $10.7 million and the increase in 2028 by $7.2 million adds an interesting dynamic to the contract. This structure allows the Rams to manage their salary cap while also providing Garrett with the opportunity to earn additional compensation based on his performance.

The Impact on the Rams' Defense

The impact of this deal on the Rams' defense cannot be overstated. Garrett is a dominant force on the defensive line, and his presence will be crucial in stopping the run and disrupting the opponent's passing game. The contract's structure, with a mix of guaranteed and option bonuses, ensures that the Rams get the best value for their investment while also rewarding Garrett for his contributions. This deal is a clear indication of the Rams' commitment to building a strong defense, and it will be interesting to see how it impacts the team's overall performance in the coming years.

The Broader Implications

This deal also raises a broader question about the value of defensive players in the modern NFL. As the league becomes more pass-heavy, the importance of defensive ends like Garrett will only continue to grow. This deal reflects the Rams' understanding of this dynamic and their commitment to building a strong defense. It also suggests that teams are increasingly recognizing the value of defensive players and are willing to invest in them accordingly.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the recent contract extension for Myles Garrett with the Los Angeles Rams is a strategic move that reflects the team's commitment to building a strong defense. The contract's structure, with a mix of guaranteed and option bonuses, provides a unique balance of security and flexibility for both the player and the team. This deal is a testament to the Rams' understanding of the modern NFL and their commitment to securing the services of top defensive players. As the league continues to evolve, it will be interesting to see how this deal impacts the value of defensive players and the overall dynamics of the NFL.