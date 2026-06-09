Brendan Sorsby's NFL Draft Prospects: A Late First-Round Pick? (2026)

The story of Brendan Sorsby, the Texas Tech quarterback, is a fascinating glimpse into the complex world of college sports and the NFL draft. It raises questions about the intersection of talent, addiction, and the harsh realities of eligibility rules.

The Rise and Fall of a College Quarterback

Brendan Sorsby's journey began as a three-star recruit, ranking 101st in the 2022 class. He committed to Indiana, where he spent two seasons, before transferring to Cincinnati and then Texas Tech. Over four years, Sorsby has appeared in 35 games, showcasing his skills with impressive stats: a 61.4% completion rate, 7,208 passing yards, 60 touchdowns, and 1,295 rushing yards with 22 rushing touchdowns. These numbers are a testament to his talent and potential.

Gambling Addiction and NCAA Eligibility

However, Sorsby's story takes a dark turn with his battle against a gambling addiction. He bet on college football games, including those involving his own team, the Hoosiers. This violation of NCAA rules led to his ineligibility for college football this fall. The NCAA's zero-tolerance policy for athletes gambling on their own sport is a strict rule, and Sorsby's case highlights the consequences of such actions.

The Supplemental Draft and Sorsby's Future

With his eligibility denied, Sorsby is now looking towards the NFL's supplemental draft. Multiple sources inside the NFL predict that he could be a late first- or early second-round pick in this draft. This is a remarkable turnaround for a player who was once a highly-rated transfer. The buzz around Sorsby's potential in the supplemental draft is a testament to his talent and the interest he generates among NFL scouts.

A Deeper Look

What makes this story particularly intriguing is the psychological aspect. Sorsby's battle with addiction and his legal fight against the NCAA for irreparable harm are complex issues. It raises questions about the support systems in place for athletes facing such challenges and the potential for second chances. From my perspective, it's a reminder that behind the glitz and glamour of college and professional sports, there are real people facing real struggles.

Conclusion

The Brendan Sorsby story is a compelling narrative of talent, addiction, and the rules that govern the world of college sports. It serves as a reminder that while we celebrate athletic prowess, we must also acknowledge and address the human stories and struggles that often remain hidden behind the headlines. As we await the outcome of Sorsby's legal battle and his potential NFL career, it's a story that deserves our attention and reflection.