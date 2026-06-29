Brexit’s Devastating Impact on Small UK Businesses: 10 Years Later (2026)

Brexit's Impact on Small Businesses: A Decade of Struggles and Setbacks

The aftermath of Brexit has been a challenging journey for small businesses across Britain, with many facing significant setbacks and even permanent closures. Ten years on, the narrative of small-to-medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) is one of struggle, highlighting the unintended consequences of the UK's departure from the European Union.

The Export Crisis

One of the most striking impacts is the decline in exports to the EU. Between 16,000 and 20,000 businesses stopped exporting to the bloc altogether, while others have struggled to navigate the complex post-Brexit trade landscape. Cheshire cheesemaker Simon Spurrell's story is a stark example. His award-winning cheese, once a regular export, is now a thing of the past due to the burden of health certificates and paperwork. Spurrell's experience underscores the challenges faced by small producers, who often lack the resources to handle the increased bureaucracy.

The Red Tape Conundrum

The red tape associated with Brexit has disproportionately affected small businesses. As Spurrell notes, the requirement for health certificates for even minor sales has been a significant hurdle. This is particularly challenging for industries like food and dairy, where small producers often struggle to compete with larger companies that can afford the necessary administrative support. The market, as Spurrell observes, has become a battleground for small producers, all vying for the same limited market share.

The Agricultural Sector's Plight

The agricultural sector has also been hit hard. The National Farmers' Union's analysis reveals a 37.4% decline in farm product exports to the EU in the five years since 2019. Alastair Brooks, a berry farmer in Kent, illustrates this point. Brexit forced him to retire early, citing the lack of preparation by the civil service and government as a significant factor. The issue of seasonal workers, a critical component of farming, has also been disrupted. Farms once relied on EU workers from Romania and Bulgaria, but Brexit ended free movement, leading to a shift towards workers from Central Asian countries, causing logistical challenges.

The Cost of Compliance

The cost of compliance with post-Brexit regulations has spiraled for many businesses. Daniel Lambert, a British-French dual national, has experienced a fivefold increase in business costs since Brexit. The complexity of paperwork and the lack of clarity from the government have made the situation even more challenging. Lambert's wine import/export business now involves a daunting 20 steps, including exact commodity codes and export/excise duties, making it a nightmare for small businesses.

A Broader Impact on the Economy

The impact of Brexit on small businesses is not isolated. Mark Ormiston, a sixth-generation wire supplier, describes Brexit as a disaster, with his EU business halved and now down 33% from pre-Brexit levels. The parliamentary select committee's hearings have revealed the 'hell' of Brexit checks, with one transport company incurring a £16,000 loss due to a month-long delay in Calais. Overall exports of goods to the EU have decreased by 15.9% from 2016 to 2025, raising concerns about the UK's ability to grow new markets.

Looking Ahead: The Challenge of Adaptation

As the EU progresses with legislative proposals on tech sovereignty and cybersecurity, the UK's export challenges may intensify. Ben Fletcher, the head of Logistics UK, warns that the UK's focus on tried-and-tested products may not be enough. The EU's efforts to reduce reliance on foreign produce could make it even harder for UK businesses to export new products. The key, as Lambert suggests, is for the UK to recognize its role as a cog in the EU's global geopolitical machinery and adapt accordingly.

In conclusion, the Brexit decade has been a period of struggle and adaptation for small businesses. The challenges highlighted by these entrepreneurs underscore the need for a reevaluation of the UK's approach to trade and regulation, ensuring that the interests of small businesses are not overlooked in the pursuit of broader economic goals.