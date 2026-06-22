Brooklyn Home Makeover: Celebrating Sephardic Jewish Culture (2026)

When it comes to designing a home, the key lies in understanding the unique rhythm and narrative of its inhabitants. In this Brooklyn abode, designer Louis Lin has crafted a space that not only accommodates but celebrates the vibrant, joyful culture of its creative family.

The house, belonging to a fashion executive and his writer wife, along with their three young children and dog Jude, is a testament to the power of emotional design. Lin's approach was to focus on the shared emotions that underpin the family's diverse references and influences, from Japanese temples to Moroccan spas.

"Their original house was a collage of styles," Lin explains. "I wanted to capture the essence of their Sephardic Jewish culture, where holidays are loud and joyful, centered around food and large gatherings."

The Social Spaces

The open-plan layout of the dining and living areas encourages a sense of community and shared moments. The kitchen, with its central island, becomes a hub for conversation and collaboration. Even the home cinema on the third floor prioritizes togetherness, with a custom sofa that transforms into a guest bed, ensuring no one is ever truly alone.

The living room and lounge bar are the heart of the home's social life. With low-slung furniture and lime-plaster walls, this space invites guests to relax and exhale, creating an atmosphere of comfort and ease.

Transitional Tales

Transitional spaces within the home offer moments of narrative pause and reflection. Take, for instance, the hallway leading to the den, which features a unique installation of 28 ceramic spheres, each with its own subtle variations. "The differences spark imagination," Lin notes, adding a layer of intrigue to the home's design.

Intimate Retreats

In the main bedroom, a custom-embroidered bedspread depicts the owner napping alongside Jude, creating a personal and intimate moment. A tiny dressing corner, though seemingly small, serves as a ritualized space for the owner to reflect and unwind, a private sanctuary within the bustling home.

Outdoor Living

Summer brings life outdoors, with barbecue nights turning cooking into a shared ritual. A shed, transformed into an office, becomes the couple's favorite spot, offering a retreat for creative work and solitude, a welcome counterpoint to the constant motion and connection within the home.

This Brooklyn home is a beautiful example of how design can enhance and celebrate family life, creating a space that feels deeply considered and responsive to its inhabitants' unique needs and culture. It's a reminder that a home should be more than just a collection of rooms; it should be a reflection of the people who live within its walls.