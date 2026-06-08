Brooklyn Nets: A Look Back at the 2026 NBA Finals and the Players Who Got Away (2026)

As the 2026 NBA Finals tip off, it's an intriguing situation for Brooklyn Nets fans. While the team's performance this past season left much to be desired, the Finals offer a unique connection to the past and a chance to reflect on the Nets' journey. It's almost like finding a stray hair from a beloved pet years after they've passed—a subtle reminder of what once was.

The Obvious Connections

Mikal Bridges, the star player traded to the New York Knicks, is the most obvious link between Brooklyn and these Finals. The trade, which saw the Nets acquire five first-round picks, was a bold move to reset after a disappointing season. If Bridges and the Knicks win it all, it will be hard to deny that Brooklyn made the right call. But personally, I think it's more than just the trade; it's about the legacy of the Nets' franchise and their ability to adapt and rebuild.

Landry Shamet, another ex-Net, has also made his mark on the Knicks' roster. His three-point shooting prowess has been a key asset in the postseason. It's a reminder of the talent the Nets once had and the potential they could have reached.

A Deeper Dive

Mason Plumlee, a former Nets draft pick, is a player I find particularly fascinating. His journey from Brooklyn to San Antonio via several other teams is a testament to the transient nature of professional sports. Plumlee's game-winning block over LeBron James is a moment that Nets fans won't soon forget. It's these small victories that keep fans invested, even when the overall picture looks bleak.

Beyond the Court

The connections run deeper than just the players. Sean Sweeney, an associate head coach for the Spurs, began his career with the Nets. Maurice Cheeks, a Hall of Famer, ended his playing career in New Jersey. Frank Zanin, now an Assistant GM in New York, served in a similar role with the Nets. These individuals, though not household names, represent the behind-the-scenes connections that tie the Nets to these Finals.

Coaching Connections

While Mike Brown, the Knicks' head coach, has no direct ties to the Nets, his coaching tree includes Jordi Fernández, who has worked with several players now on the Spurs' roster. It's a web of connections that showcases the interconnectedness of the NBA and the impact of coaching.

Final Thoughts

So, who am I rooting for? Well, as a Nets fan, I find myself torn. I want to see the Nets' former players succeed, but I also want to see the team's past decisions validated. It's a complex emotional journey, and one that many fans can relate to. These Finals are a reminder that sports are more than just wins and losses; they're a reflection of our hopes, dreams, and the stories we tell ourselves about our favorite teams. It's a fascinating dynamic, and one that I'll be thinking about long after the final buzzer sounds.