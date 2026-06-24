Bryan Woo's Dominant 7 Scoreless Innings vs. Orioles | Mariners Clinch Series Win! (2026)

Bryan Woo's Redemption: A Masterful Performance and a Series Win

In the world of baseball, sometimes a player needs a second chance to prove their worth. Bryan Woo, the electric right-hander for the Seattle Mariners, got just that on June 18th, 2026, against the Orioles. After a rough outing in Baltimore, where he was battered and allowed seven runs, Woo had a full week to stew and prepare for his next opportunity.

And what a chance it was! With a new set of cleats gifted to him by patients at Seattle Children's Hospital, Woo took the mound and delivered a masterpiece. He twirled seven shutout innings, striking out nine batters and leading the Mariners to a 3-0 victory. This win was especially significant as it marked the team's first series win in two weeks.

The Mariners' offense provided a three-spot in the first inning, with Josh Naylor returning to the lineup after missing two games. Naylor's two-out single set the stage, and he reached second base on a fielding error. Cole Young then delivered an RBI double into the left-field corner, scoring Naylor. Dominic Canzone followed with a four-pitch walk, and Colt Emerson closed the inning with a 106.4 mph two-run single through the right-side hole.

Woo's performance was so impressive that he only needed 80 pitches to complete the seventh inning. However, in the eighth, he faced a leadoff single from Leody Taveras, who promptly stole second base. An eight-pitch battle with Colton Cowser followed, ending with Woo issuing his first walk of the day. Despite this, his outing was nothing short of masterful.

As he walked off the mound to a standing ovation, the game's outcome was sealed. Eduard Bazardo worked out of a jam in the eighth, and Andrés Muñoz locked down his 12th save, throwing a first-pitch ball to each of his five batters. This performance showcased Woo's resilience and talent, proving that he is a force to be reckoned with on the mound.

What makes this performance particularly fascinating is the contrast between Woo's previous outing and this one. His ability to bounce back and deliver a shutout performance is a testament to his mental fortitude and skill. In my opinion, this game highlights the importance of second chances in sports. Sometimes, a player just needs a moment to prove themselves again, and Woo certainly did that.

From my perspective, this game raises a deeper question about the nature of redemption in sports. Can a player truly turn a corner and become a dominant force after a poor performance? Woo's outing suggests that the answer is yes. It takes a special kind of athlete to not only recover from a setback but also to excel and inspire their team.

A detail that I find especially interesting is the role of the community in Woo's redemption. The new cleats gifted to him by patients at Seattle Children's Hospital not only provided a physical boost but also symbolized the support and encouragement he received. This human connection adds a layer of depth to his performance, reminding us that baseball is not just a game but a community effort.

What this really suggests is that sometimes, the most significant victories are not just about the stats on the scoreboard. They are about the human stories and the resilience of the athletes. Bryan Woo's performance against the Orioles is a testament to the power of perseverance and the beauty of redemption in the world of sports.