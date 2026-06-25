BTC, ETH, SOL Price Crash: Fed's Hawkish Stance Overshadows Iran Deal | Crypto Market Analysis (2026)

The cryptocurrency market took a hit this week, with major coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana experiencing a downturn despite the signing of a significant Iran peace deal. This unexpected reaction can be attributed to the Federal Reserve's hawkish stance on inflation, which has investors more concerned about rising borrowing costs than the potential economic benefits of the deal. The Fed's decision to leave interest rates unchanged but signal a 'higher-for-longer' approach has tightened financial conditions, a development that typically weighs on risk assets such as cryptocurrencies. This shift in monetary policy has had a direct impact on the crypto market, with Bitcoin trading around $63,900, down 3% over 24 hours, and Ethereum falling 3.4% to $1,733. The broader market sentiment is one of cautiousness, with analysts predicting a continued range-bound trading pattern for Bitcoin between $60,000 and $70,000 until a major catalyst emerges. This catalyst could be new U.S. crypto legislation or further de-escalation in U.S.-Iran relations, which could potentially lift the market out of its current consolidation phase. However, the immediate focus remains on the Fed's actions and their impact on the broader financial landscape. The crypto market's sensitivity to the Fed's decisions highlights the intricate relationship between traditional financial policies and the volatile world of digital currencies. As the market continues to navigate these shifting dynamics, investors are left to wonder how long the current range-bound trading will persist and what the future holds for the cryptocurrency space.