BTS V Loves Biryani & Karahi! Pakistani ARMY Reacts | Is It Pakistani Food? (2026)

When K-pop Meets Cuisine: BTS's V Sparks a Culinary Adventure

The world of K-pop and its passionate fandom never cease to amaze me. Recently, a simple question from BTS's V, aka Kim Taehyung, sent fans into a culinary frenzy, revealing a fascinating interplay between pop culture and food.

V's query about biryani and karahi during a fan interaction has ignited a delightful discussion, showcasing the power of a celebrity's words. What's intriguing is how a casual comment can become a cultural statement, especially when it involves food, a universal language that unites and divides us.

A Taste of Cultural Pride

BTS fans in Pakistan, known as ARMYs, were thrilled to discover that V was not only aware of their beloved dishes but also eager to indulge. This is more than just a celebrity showing interest in local cuisine; it's a moment of cultural validation. When a global superstar expresses a desire to experience your traditional food, it becomes a point of national pride.

The immediate response from fans, offering to cook these dishes, is a testament to the power of food in fostering connections. It's as if V's question became a culinary invitation, bridging the gap between the artist and his fans.

The Culinary Diplomacy

What I find particularly amusing is how V's comment inadvertently sparked a culinary territorial claim. Fans were quick to assert that biryani and karahi are exclusively Pakistani, using V's words as a cultural endorsement. This reveals the competitive nature of culinary ownership, a topic that often stirs passionate debates.

However, V's culinary curiosity didn't stop there. His interactions with fans from Türkiye and Bangladesh suggest a pattern—a hungry artist seeking global culinary delights. This raises an interesting question: Is V a culinary ambassador, unintentionally promoting international cuisines?

Beyond the Food

This incident goes beyond a mere exchange about food. It highlights the impact of pop culture icons on global perceptions. When a K-pop star mentions a specific cuisine, it can suddenly become a trending topic, attracting attention and curiosity. This influence is not to be underestimated, as it can shape cultural narratives and even tourism.

Personally, I believe this story is a delightful reminder of the unexpected ways pop culture and everyday life intersect. It's a fusion of music, fandom, and food, creating a unique cultural experience. V's culinary curiosity has not only entertained fans but also shed light on the power of a simple question to spark conversations and connections across borders.

In the end, whether it's biryani, karahi, or any other dish, food becomes a universal language that brings people together, even in the world of K-pop. So, let's raise a spoon (or chopsticks) to the culinary adventures that unite us all!