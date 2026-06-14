Bucs' Big Bucks for UDFAs: A Look at the 2026 Undrafted Free Agent Signings (2026)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been generous with their financial resources in the undrafted free agency market, dishing out substantial guaranteed money to several UDFAs in 2026. This strategy is a testament to the team's commitment to scouting and developing talent, even if they are not first-round picks. Among the recipients of these lucrative deals are offensive tackle Paul Rubelt, quarterback Jalon Daniels, guard Henry Lutovsky, defensive lineman DeShawn McKnight, wide receiver Eric Rivers, and safety Ja'Qurious Conley. The highest guaranteed salary went to Paul Rubelt, who was designated as an IPP (International Pathway Program) player due to his German birth, ensuring a roster exemption. This approach not only showcases the team's willingness to invest in potential but also highlights the importance of international talent in the NFL. The Buccaneers' investment in these UDFAs is a strategic move, aiming to build a strong foundation for the future, and it remains to be seen whether these players will live up to the expectations set by their substantial guaranteed salaries.

Bucs' Big Bucks for UDFAs: A Look at the 2026 Undrafted Free Agent Signings (2026)
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