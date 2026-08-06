Build Lifelong Strength with Weighted Walking | Sara Davies' Fitness Routine (2026)

Sara Davies, the crafty guru and Dragon's Den star, has transformed her fitness routine into a powerful tool for lifelong strength and health. Her journey began with a wake-up call, a health scare that led her to prioritize her well-being. With a busy schedule and a history of gestational diabetes, Sara realized the importance of taking control of her health. She embraced a new fitness philosophy, focusing on being fit and strong rather than just being thin. This shift in mindset has been a game-changer for her.

Sara's current fitness routine is a well-rounded approach, combining power walking, strength training, and a healthy lifestyle. She now exercises three to four mornings a week, incorporating power walking with friends, usually wearing weighted vests. This high-intensity walking routine keeps her in the Zone 2 training zone, where the body burns fat efficiently. Sara's power walking sessions are intense, covering around 6 kilometers in an hour, and they've become a crucial part of her routine.

Strength training is another vital component of Sara's fitness regimen. She aims for one to two home sessions weekly, lasting no longer than 40 minutes. Sara's strength training plan focuses on compound movements, such as deadlifts, which are excellent for building functional, full-body strength. She also incorporates exercises like reverse lunges, hip thrust variations, kneeling push-ups, and lateral raises. Her dedication to strength training is evident, as she continues to expand her routine with new challenges, like learning to dead hang.

Beyond exercise, Sara prioritizes her health through a balanced diet. She ensures she gets enough protein, carbs, fiber, and good fats to support her strength training. She never skips breakfast, refuels after exercise, and practices meal prepping. A healthy sleep routine and oral hygiene are also essential parts of her daily habits. Sara's commitment to her health is a testament to her understanding of the interconnectedness of exercise and overall well-being.

Sara's journey is a powerful reminder that fitness and health are about more than just physical appearance. It's about building strength, both physically and mentally, and adopting a holistic approach to well-being. Her story inspires others to prioritize their health, especially those with busy schedules and a history of health concerns. By embracing a balanced fitness routine and a healthy lifestyle, Sara has not only transformed her own life but also serves as a role model for others seeking to build lifelong strength and resilience.