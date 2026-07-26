Bullying: The Need for Stronger Policies and Laws (2026)

The Troubling Trend of Bullying in Schools: A Call for Action

The recent surge in bullying incidents in schools has sparked a crucial debate on the effectiveness of current policies. As a seasoned analyst, I find myself drawn to the heart-wrenching stories of parents whose children have endured relentless bullying. The narrative of Lesley's eight-year-old son, who suffered repeated physical assaults, is a stark reminder of the urgent need for reform.

One aspect that immediately stands out is the apparent prioritization of bullies' rights over victims' safety. The 'inclusion policy,' designed to foster emotional regulation, has inadvertently created a shield for bullies, as Lesley astutely points out. This raises a deeper question: Are we, in our quest for inclusive education, inadvertently fostering an environment where bullies thrive?

The statistics are alarming. Permanent exclusions from school are virtually non-existent, and suspensions have plummeted by 75% in the last two decades. While these numbers might be celebrated as a success of inclusive policies, they paint a disturbing picture when viewed through the lens of bullying.

Scotland's 'Respect for All' policy, though well-intentioned, lacks the teeth to make a real difference. It's a set of guidelines, not a mandate, and this is where the problem lies. Schools and councils are not compelled to follow it, leaving room for inconsistency and, in some cases, inaction.

The personal accounts of Ashley and Kirsty further underscore the urgency of the situation. Ashley's son, Josh, was bullied to the point of becoming a 'shadow of himself,' and Kirsty's son, Kyle, ended up in the hospital due to a bullying incident. These are not isolated cases; they represent a systemic failure to protect our children.

What many people don't realize is that the current approach to bullying often fails to address the root causes. As Lorraine Glass, director of Respect Me, suggests, a purely punitive response may not be the answer. However, the existing guidance seems inadequate to handle extreme cases of violence. This is a delicate balance—how do we create a supportive environment while ensuring accountability for harmful actions?

Stuart Brown, from the EIS teaching union, raises a valid concern. He argues that a new law might burden schools with more bureaucracy without tackling the underlying issues. This is a legitimate worry, as schools already grapple with staffing shortages and increased support needs. However, I believe this is not an either-or situation.

In my opinion, what's needed is a comprehensive approach that combines legal clarity with emotional support. A national bullying policy, as advocated by Kirsty, could provide a consistent framework for schools and families. It would ensure that consequences for bullying are clear and uniformly applied, while also allowing for the flexibility to address individual circumstances.

The current system, where councils and schools operate with varying degrees of autonomy, can lead to confusion and a lack of accountability. A unified policy would send a strong message that bullying is not tolerated and that victims will be protected.

While the councils' responses highlight existing support systems and zero-tolerance policies, the reality on the ground tells a different story. The fact that parents are resorting to petitions and media attention to seek justice is a clear indication that the system is failing them.

In conclusion, the issue of bullying in schools demands a multifaceted solution. We must strike a balance between emotional inclusion and disciplinary action. A national bullying policy, coupled with increased support for teachers and students, could be a significant step forward. It's time to move beyond platitudes and take concrete action to ensure that every child feels safe and respected in our educational institutions.