Business Owners' Faith in the Economy Plummets: A National Concern (2026)

Business owners are losing faith in the economy, and they're not alone. The Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) business barometer fell sharply in May, with every province and sector reporting a decline. The overall barometer fell below the 50 threshold, indicating a majority of Canadian businesses expect weaker performance over the next three and 12 months. This comes as fuel prices soar, consumer demand wanes, and small businesses brace for price hikes to offset rising costs. The situation is dire, with small business owners facing a challenging environment that's not conducive to strong orders or investment. The economic pessimism extends beyond small businesses, with only 47% of Canadian CEOs believing the global economy will improve within the next year, and just 27% expecting Canadian economic growth. This marks a shift from global optimism, with Canadian CEO sentiment moving in the opposite direction. The headwinds in Canada, including trade uncertainty, tariff pressures, and slower adoption of transformative technologies, are significant. However, Canadian companies are rising to the challenge by entering new sectors to build resilience and unlock growth. The AI boom is also driving market capitalization for companies like SK Hynix Inc. and Micron Technology Inc., with their market cap surpassing US$1 trillion. The economic landscape is complex, and the challenges faced by businesses are multifaceted. As the Bank of Canada prepares to make its next interest rate decision, the future remains uncertain for businesses across the country.