BUXTON Best Pairs: An Exciting Day of Racing and Teamwork (2026)

In the world of racing, where speed and strategy collide, the Buxton Best Pairs event at Hi-Edge Raceway is a breath of fresh air. This unique racing spectacle, featuring a mix of seasoned Bulls riders and club associates, offers a fascinating insight into the art of team riding. Personally, I find the concept of Best Pairs racing particularly intriguing, as it showcases the importance of collaboration and strategy in the sport. What makes this event truly special is the opportunity for riders to step out of their usual roles and embrace the dynamics of a team. By taking on the names of former teams, the riders are forced to adapt and work together, creating a dynamic and unpredictable racing experience. The line-up is a testament to the diversity and talent within the racing community. From the Bulls' Alfie Bowtell and Joe Crewe to the Stoke Potters' Sam Woods and Jack Crewe, each pair brings a unique blend of skills and personalities to the track. This variety adds an extra layer of excitement and unpredictability to the event. Laurence Rogers, the Bulls team manager, highlights the educational aspect of Best Pairs racing. By participating in these events, younger riders can learn the value of teamwork and collaboration, which can significantly impact their performance in league matches. This is a crucial lesson in a sport where individual skill is often celebrated above all else. However, the event is not just about the younger riders' development. It also provides an entertaining and refreshing break from the usual NDL racing schedule. The Best Pairs format allows riders to showcase their versatility and adaptability, which can be just as important as raw speed in the racing world. From the Cradley Heathens' Jason Garrity and Will Boraston to the Wolverhampton Wolves' Jack Roberts and Ryan Ashcroft, each pair brings their own unique dynamic to the track. The SCB Referee, Paul Carrington, plays a crucial role in ensuring the event runs smoothly. His presence adds an extra layer of professionalism and fairness to the proceedings. In conclusion, the Buxton Best Pairs event is a refreshing and exciting addition to the racing calendar. It showcases the importance of teamwork and collaboration, while also providing an entertaining break from the usual racing format. As a racing enthusiast, I find the event particularly fascinating, as it highlights the human element of the sport and the importance of strategy and adaptability. It's a reminder that in the world of racing, there is always more to the story than meets the eye.