Buy or Sell? MLB Trade Deadline Bubble Teams (2026)

The 2026 MLB trade deadline is fast approaching, and the market is heating up. With the deadline looming on August 3rd, teams are making crucial decisions about whether to buy or sell. This year, the trade deadline is a seller's market, and some teams that are seemingly in contention might take advantage of that. Here's a breakdown of seven bubble teams and their potential moves.

The Bubble Teams

Baltimore Orioles

The Orioles are in a tricky situation. They were hoping for a managerial change, some rotation churn, and the signing of Pete Alonso to get them back to the postseason. However, things haven't gone as planned. With a record below .500 and a banged-up roster, especially on the position player side, the Orioles are trending towards a soft sell or hold. Lead decision-maker Mike Elias has never been a bold deadline buyer, and the team's current struggles may lead to a more conservative approach. Rumors about Adley Rutschman being traded add to the uncertainty.

Detroit Tigers

The Tigers' ace, Tarik Skubal, is a pending free agent, and the question of whether he'll be traded is the single biggest deadline question. After a rough start to the season, the Tigers have turned things around with a 26-16 record and a +28 run differential. They're still below .500 but are within reach of the third wild-card spot. The signs point to keeping Skubal past the deadline and making a run at the playoffs, but the team's performance in the coming days will be crucial.

St. Louis Cardinals

The Cardinals are focusing on the long-term under first-year president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom. They've traded away veterans to clear a path for younger players and add young pitching. The rebuild is already showing results, and the team has exceeded expectations. Bloom may choose to keep the roster intact to chase a wild-card spot or trade walk-year veterans like Dustin May and Ryne Stanek. A deeper sell could involve controllable talents like Lars Nootbaar and Riley O'Brien.

San Diego Padres

The Padres are not a good team, currently below .500 and outscored by the opposition. However, they're still within reach of the postseason, just three games out of the third wild-card spot. Lead exec AJ Preller is known for his aggressive approach, but the team's farm system may limit any huge deadline splash. A downturn in the standings could force Preller to make uncharacteristic decisions, and the possibility of trading best-in-class closer Mason Miller adds to the intrigue.

Seattle Mariners

The Mariners are in a surprising position, with the bar for contention in the AL West even lower than the AL wild-card chase. They're a mere half-game out of first place, which raises the possibility of becoming the first sub-.500 team to make the playoffs. The team has been a disappointment after an ALCS berth in 2025, but they have the best run differential in the division. Jerry Dipoto's approach to improving the roster will be crucial for the team's success.

Toronto Blue Jays

The Blue Jays, the reigning AL champions, are in last place and 10 games below .500. They're 6.5 games out of the final wild-card spot and behind six teams. With a low chance of making the playoffs, the Jays might be forced to accept reality. The team has several pending free agents who could be traded, and the pressure is on to turn things around quickly.

Washington Nationals

The Nationals are in the midst of a rebuild but have surprisingly managed to stay relevant. They're above .500 with a +26 run differential and just 1.5 games out of the last wild-card spot. An aggressive buy is unlikely, but marginal improvements for their bullpen are possible. Rumors about trading All-Star shortstop CJ Abrams and free-agent signing Foster Griffin add to the speculation, but Paul Toboni may choose to keep them in the fold.

Conclusion

The 2026 MLB trade deadline is a fascinating time for fans and analysts alike. With the market heating up, these bubble teams are making crucial decisions that will shape their futures. The outcome of each game and the performance of these teams in the coming days will be crucial in determining their approach. As the deadline approaches, the excitement and uncertainty continue to build.