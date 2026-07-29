Cabo Spirit and Gold Phoenix: A Seasoned Battle for the Eddie Read Stakes (2026)

The upcoming Eddie Read Stakes at Del Mar promises to be an intriguing affair, with a seasoned field of thoroughbreds set to battle it out for the $250,000 prize. At the forefront of this race is the veteran Cabo Spirit, a 7-year-old with an impressive record of 43 starts and 31 graded stakes attempts. His experience and consistency make him a force to be reckoned with.

However, Cabo Spirit is not alone in this seasoned pack. Gold Phoenix, an 8-year-old veteran, has also proven his mettle, winning the Eddie Read Stakes in 2023. Their paths have crossed before, with Gold Phoenix finishing ahead of Cabo Spirit in certain races, showcasing the competitive nature of these seasoned horses.

What makes this race particularly fascinating is the presence of two geriatric horses, Cabo Spirit and Gold Phoenix, who continue to compete at the highest level. Their longevity and ability to perform year after year is a testament to their resilience and the care they receive. It's a reminder that age is just a number when it comes to these exceptional athletes.

The competition doesn't end there. Defending champion Formidable Man, a pride of William and Susan Warren, is coming off a recent win in the Shoemaker Mile. His impressive record on Del Mar's grass course, with only one loss, makes him a formidable opponent. Additionally, his stablemate Mondego, trained by the late Christophe Clement, has been on a winning streak this season, taking the San Marcos and Charles Whittingham Stakes.

In my opinion, the race is shaping up to be a battle between experience and youth. While Cabo Spirit and Gold Phoenix bring their wealth of experience, Formidable Man and Mondego represent the younger, up-and-coming generation. It will be interesting to see if the seasoned veterans can hold off the challenge or if the fresh talent will prevail.

One thing that immediately stands out is the diverse range of trainers and jockeys involved. From George Papaprodromou, who has enjoyed a long association with Cabo Spirit, to Michael McCarthy, who trains both Formidable Man and Mondego, the race showcases the depth of talent within the industry.

The Eddie Read Stakes is not just about the horses; it's a testament to the dedication and skill of the trainers, owners, and jockeys who have nurtured these athletes throughout their careers. It's a celebration of the sport and a reminder of the hard work and passion that goes into horse racing.

As we look forward to this exciting race, one can't help but reflect on the broader implications. Horse racing is a sport that demands respect for the athletes, both human and equine. It's a sport where experience and youth collide, where strategy and skill are paramount. The Eddie Read Stakes is a microcosm of the sport, showcasing the best of what horse racing has to offer.

So, as we eagerly await the race, let's appreciate the dedication and hard work that has gone into preparing these horses. Let's celebrate the sport and the people who make it possible. And most importantly, let's enjoy the thrill of the race and the excitement it brings to fans around the world.