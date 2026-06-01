Cadillac & Corvette Dominate IMSA Detroit Sprint! | GTP & GTD PRO Highlights (2026)

In a thrilling display of automotive prowess, the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship's Chevrolet Detroit Sports Car Classic witnessed a double triumph for General Motors' brands, Cadillac and Corvette. The race, held against the iconic backdrop of GM's former headquarters, was a testament to the company's enduring legacy in the world of motorsports.

The Cadillac-Chevrolet Double Victory

The No. 31 Cadillac Whelen Cadillac V-Series.R, driven by Jack Aitken and Earl Bamber, dominated the Grand Touring Prototype (GTP) category and secured the overall win. Meanwhile, Chevrolet joined forces with Cadillac on the Detroit podium, with Antonio Garcia and Alexander Sims bringing home the No. 3 Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports Corvette Z06 GT3.R in the Grand Touring Daytona Pro (GTD PRO) class.

This victory holds significant meaning for Cadillac, marking its fifth win in Detroit, with previous triumphs in 2017, 2018, 2021, and 2022. For Chevrolet Corvette, the last GT points win in Detroit dates back to 2008, although the team did claim a GT Le Mans non-points race victory in 2021.

Aitken expressed the significance of the win, stating, "To do it here at the home of GM and Cadillac, with so many friends and family, my team absolutely nailed it." Garcia added, "Super happy to be on victory lane in Chevrolet land, underneath the towers. I think all the big bosses will be very pleased, just as we are."

Strategic Battles and Chaotic Finishes

The GTP race unfolded as a strategic battle, with teams opting for longer runs before their scheduled pit stops, resulting in a leap up the order behind the dominant No. 31 Cadillac. The race remained relatively calm for the first 80 minutes until a pair of late-race cautions mixed up the order and intensified the competition.

In GTD PRO, Garcia faced a late challenge when Jack Hawksworth attempted a pass in Turn 1, resulting in a collision. The No. 14 car received a drive-through penalty, one of three GTD PRO cars penalized for the same infraction in the final 10 minutes. Despite the chaos, Garcia held his ground and secured his first Detroit win, adding to his impressive record of 32 IMSA victories.

Broader Implications and Future Prospects

The race's outcome has significant implications for the GTP championship, with Aitken unofficially taking the lead. In GTD PRO, the No. 4 Corvette of Nicky Catsburg and Tommy Milner retains the lead, albeit with a reduced margin. The next chapter in this thrilling championship unfolds at the Sahlen's Six Hours of The Glen, scheduled for June 28 at Watkins Glen International.

As the series progresses, the competition between Cadillac and Chevrolet promises to intensify, offering fans an exciting narrative of brand rivalry and strategic brilliance. The Detroit race has set the stage for a captivating season, leaving us eager to witness the next chapter in this high-octane story.