Cal Crutchlow: MotoGP Bikes ‘A Lot Harder to Ride Than Before' (2026)

Cal Crutchlow, a seasoned MotoGP racer, recently shared his thoughts on the evolution of the sport, particularly the challenges posed by the current generation of bikes. In an interview, Crutchlow expressed his admiration for the technological advancements in MotoGP prototypes, but also highlighted the increased difficulty in riding these machines compared to his earlier career.

Crutchlow's perspective is particularly intriguing given his recent return to the sport as a replacement rider for Johann Zarco at LCR Honda. His first Italian MotoGP appearance in seven years offered a unique insight into the current state of the sport. He noted that while the bikes are now more advanced, they are also significantly heavier and more complex, requiring a higher level of skill and adjustment from riders.

The former LCR Honda and Yamaha racer attributed this increased difficulty to the additional downforce generated by the front, side, back, and seat unit wings. This, he believes, makes the bikes feel heavier and more demanding to handle, especially for those who haven't been riding them regularly.

Crutchlow's comments also touched on the broader evolution of MotoGP beyond the track. He acknowledged the growing demands on riders, who now face a multitude of commitments beyond racing, including media and social media obligations. This shift has created a divide within the paddock, with some riders embracing the spotlight and others preferring to focus solely on racing.

Despite the challenges, Crutchlow remains optimistic about the sport's future. He believes that MotoGP is moving in the right direction, with increasing viewership and a broader appeal. However, he also recognizes the significant commitment required from riders, suggesting that the sport's evolution has come at a cost to the riders' ability to simply enjoy racing.

As Crutchlow prepares for his return to the track at Balaton Park, his insights offer a fascinating glimpse into the complexities of modern MotoGP. His perspective highlights the tension between technological advancement and the human element in racing, raising questions about the future of the sport and the well-being of its riders.