California Election Update: Becerra Advances, Raman Closes Gap in LA Mayoral Race | June 2026 (2026)

The latest developments in California's high-stakes primaries have brought a dramatic shift in the Los Angeles mayoral race, with political newcomer Spencer Pratt's lead over L.A. City Councilwoman Nithya Raman significantly narrowing. As of Saturday evening, with 78% of the votes counted, Pratt holds a 27.3% to 26.2% lead over Raman, a decrease from the nearly 6% advantage he held just two days prior. This narrowing margin has sparked excitement and anticipation among voters, as the race tightens and the possibility of a runoff between the two candidates becomes more plausible.

The dynamic between Pratt and Raman is particularly intriguing, given their contrasting backgrounds and political affiliations. Pratt, a reality TV star, has been a political newcomer, while Raman, a Democrat, brings a wealth of experience as a city councilwoman. The race has been a testament to the power of grassroots campaigns and the impact of late-breaking ballot dumps, as Raman's supporters have rallied behind her vision for Los Angeles.

This development in the mayoral race comes as voters eagerly await the outcome of California's chaotic primary to succeed term-limited Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom. Former U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, a Democrat, has advanced to the general election, projected by CBS News. The top-two primary system in California means that the two candidates with the most votes will advance to November's general election, regardless of party affiliation.

The gubernatorial race has also seen its fair share of drama, with Republican challenger Steve Hilton leading the race since polls closed on Tuesday. However, Becerra's recent surge has shifted the focus to who will challenge him in the November election. Hilton, a former Fox News host, has positioned himself as the change candidate, criticizing the pace of ballot counting and suggesting a major overhaul of California's election process if elected.

As the primary election results continue to trickle in, the anticipation builds for the November general elections. The tight race in the Los Angeles mayoral race and the ongoing gubernatorial contest highlight the dynamic and unpredictable nature of California's political landscape. With the top-two primary system and the potential for a runoff, the state's voters will have a significant say in shaping the future of their government, leaving political analysts and citizens alike eagerly awaiting the final results.