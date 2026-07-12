Campbell River Shipyard Secures $74M RCMP Boat Contract (2026)

In a groundbreaking development, Campbell River's Ocean Pacific Marine has secured a monumental $74 million contract to construct three state-of-the-art coastal patrol vessels for the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP). This achievement not only underscores the prowess of Canadian boatbuilding but also highlights the potential for small businesses to compete on a national scale. Personally, I find this particularly fascinating as it showcases how local expertise can be harnessed for national security and economic growth. What makes this deal even more intriguing is the involvement of Camarc Design, a Scottish naval architecture firm renowned for its high-speed patrol vessel designs. This collaboration between Canadian and Scottish expertise is a testament to the global nature of marine technology and the interconnectedness of the maritime industry. From my perspective, this contract is a game-changer for Campbell River and the surrounding communities. It not only signifies a significant boost in local employment but also reinforces the region's reputation as a hub for marine excellence. The project is expected to create a substantial number of jobs, ranging from welding and marine engineering to electrical and mechanical trades, project management, and procurement. This is a clear indication that the contract will stimulate the local economy and provide opportunities for skilled workers. However, the implications of this contract extend far beyond Campbell River. The new patrol boats, designed for speeds up to 28 knots and a range of 450 nautical miles, will play a crucial role in policing B.C.'s extensive coastline. This is particularly important given the remote nature of many coastal communities, where the RCMP provides essential services such as law enforcement, search and rescue, and emergency response. What many people don't realize is that these vessels are not just about enhancing the RCMP's capabilities; they are also a symbol of Canada's commitment to safeguarding its vast and diverse coastline. The contract also underscores the reliability and expertise of Ocean Pacific Marine, which has a proven track record of delivering high-quality projects for various government agencies, including the Canadian Coast Guard, Department of National Defence, and Royal Canadian Navy. This achievement is a testament to the company's ability to compete on a national scale and deliver world-class marine projects. Looking ahead, the economic benefits of this contract are expected to be long-lasting. By supporting skilled employment and fostering a network of B.C.-based suppliers and subcontractors, the project will contribute to the region's economic growth and development. In conclusion, the Ocean Pacific Marine contract is more than just a significant achievement for Campbell River; it is a symbol of Canadian innovation, collaboration, and commitment to national security. It raises a deeper question about the potential for local businesses to contribute to national projects and the role of maritime expertise in safeguarding our coastline. This achievement is a reminder that, in the grand scheme of things, small businesses can indeed make a big impact.