Can Adam Fantilli Lead the Columbus Blue Jackets to Stanley Cup Contention? | NHL Analysis (2026)

The Columbus Blue Jackets are a team on the rise, but their journey to the Stanley Cup remains a challenging one. With a strong foundation in place, the team faces a crucial question: Can Adam Fantilli and Kirill Marchenko take the leap to superstardom and propel the Blue Jackets to the top of the Eastern Conference?

The Blue Jackets have a solid core of players, with Zach Werenski leading the defense and Jet Greaves in goal. Their depth at the blue line is passable, with Ivan Provorov and Damon Severson playing up to their contracts, and Denton Mateychuk showing potential. However, the real weakness lies in their forward group.

The Blue Jackets lack the kind of elite forwards that every Cup-winning team seems to possess. They don't have a high-end star alongside their top players, and their two-way presence is not as strong as it should be. This has led to players being pushed up the lineup, overwhelming them against better-equipped teams.

The team's depth at the bottom of the forward group is enviable, with players like Conor Garland, Mathieu Olivier, and Cole Sillinger. But as players move up, the situation becomes more challenging. Dmitri Voronkov and Sean Monahan are solid depth players, but they don't fit the bill as an appropriate second layer. This pushes Adam Fantilli and Kirill Marchenko into the elite core, and while they have shown flashes of dominance, they still have a ways to go.

Fantilli, in particular, has expressed frustration with his offensive totals not yet reaching the level of the NHL's young elites. His possession numbers also leave something to be desired, and he is still far from achieving the status of a responsible two-way center with 90-point upside. However, there is a drive and anger within him that suggests he can make the leap.

Marchenko, on the other hand, has flashed 90-point upside but has struggled late in the season when the pace and physicality of games increased. He needs to adjust to avoid becoming a target for physical play. Both players have the potential to fill the role of a top-line forward, but they may need a third partner in crime to reach their full potential.

The Blue Jackets' general manager, Don Waddell, aims to add scoring up top, but this is a common goal for many NHL GMs. The team's improvements will likely come from their young players taking the lessons of the previous season and making significant strides forward. However, there is a warranted suspicion that this may not happen.

If Fantilli can make the leap next season and bring Marchenko along, the Blue Jackets will become a more dangerous team in the East. But if Fantilli doesn't reach superstardom, the team will still be a good playoff bet with him as a first-line forward. The question remains: Can the Blue Jackets take the necessary steps to challenge the league's best?

In conclusion, the Columbus Blue Jackets have a promising future, but their journey to the Stanley Cup is far from over. The team must rely on the potential of Fantilli and Marchenko to take the leap and reach their full potential. Only time will tell if they can make the necessary strides to become a true contender.