Can Jaron Ennis Beat Terence Crawford? Bob Arum Weighs In | Boxing Analysis (2026)

The Wizardry of Stance Switching: Why Crawford’s Ambidexterity is a Game-Changer in Boxing

There’s something mesmerizing about a fighter who can switch stances mid-bout like it’s second nature. Terence Crawford isn’t just a boxer; he’s a tactical enigma. Bob Arum’s recent comments about Crawford’s ambidexterity being the ultimate litmus test for Jaron Ennis got me thinking: is this the most underrated skill in boxing today?

Crawford’s Dual-Stance Dominance: More Than Just a Trick



What makes Crawford’s switch-hitting style so devastating isn’t just the physical ability—it’s the psychological warfare. Personally, I think it’s akin to a chess player who can play blindfolded. Arum’s point about Crawford’s southpaw shift catching opponents off-guard isn’t new, but it’s rarely discussed in its full complexity. Fighters train for weeks against a specific stance, only to have Crawford flip the script in round one. It’s not just about being ambidextrous; it’s about weaponizing unpredictability.

Take his fight against Errol Spence Jr. Spence, a tactical mastermind himself, was dismantled because Crawford’s stance switches forced him into reactive mode. What many people don’t realize is that this isn’t just a physical adjustment—it’s a mental reset. Every time Crawford switches, his opponent has to recalibrate their entire strategy. That’s exhausting.

Ennis’s Dual-Stance Prowess: Enough to Counter Crawford’s Wizardry?



Jaron Ennis is no slouch. His recent unification victory over Xander Zayas showcased his power and precision. But here’s the kicker: Ennis also fights effectively in both orthodox and southpaw stances. On paper, this should level the playing field, right? Not so fast.

From my perspective, Ennis’s dual-stance ability is more about versatility than deception. Crawford’s switches are calculated mind games, whereas Ennis’s seem more like adaptive tools. If you take a step back and think about it, Crawford’s stance changes are part of his offensive arsenal, while Ennis’s are more defensive or situational. This raises a deeper question: Can adaptability truly counter unpredictability?

The Broader Implications: Is Ambidexterity the Future of Boxing?



What this really suggests is that boxing might be on the cusp of a tactical evolution. Crawford’s success has already inspired a new generation of fighters to train in multiple stances. But here’s the twist: mastering ambidexterity isn’t just about physical training—it’s about rewiring your brain to think in two dimensions simultaneously.

A detail that I find especially interesting is how rarely this skill is discussed in boxing analytics. We obsess over footwork, power, and defense, but stance switching is often treated as a novelty. If Crawford’s legacy is anything to go by, it’s time to rethink that.

The Psychological Edge: Why Crawford’s Mind Games Matter



One thing that immediately stands out is Crawford’s ability to force his opponents into a state of constant uncertainty. It’s not just about landing punches; it’s about breaking their rhythm. Personally, I think this is where Ennis might struggle. He’s a calculated fighter, but Crawford thrives in chaos.

What makes this particularly fascinating is how Crawford’s style challenges the very fundamentals of boxing training. Fighters spend months preparing for a specific opponent, but Crawford’s unpredictability renders much of that preparation moot. It’s like studying for a test only to find the questions are in a language you barely understand.

The Final Bell: Crawford vs. Ennis – A Battle of Philosophy



If this fight ever happens, it won’t just be a clash of styles—it’ll be a battle of philosophies. Crawford’s unpredictability versus Ennis’s adaptability. In my opinion, Crawford’s edge lies in his ability to dictate the terms of the fight. Ennis can match him stance for stance, but can he outthink him?

What this matchup really highlights is the evolving nature of boxing. It’s no longer enough to be strong or fast; you need to be tactically fluid. Crawford’s dominance isn’t just about his skills—it’s about how he’s redefined what it means to be a champion.

Takeaway: The Unpredictable Future of Boxing



As I reflect on this, I can’t help but wonder: Are we witnessing the rise of a new boxing archetype? Crawford’s success suggests that the fighters of tomorrow will need more than just power or speed—they’ll need intellectual agility.

If you take a step back and think about it, boxing has always been a game of adaptation. But Crawford’s stance switching isn’t just adaptation—it’s innovation. And that, in my opinion, is what makes him one of the most fascinating fighters of our time.