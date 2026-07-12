Can the Netherlands Finally Win the World Cup? | 2026 Preview (2026)

The Netherlands' World Cup Curse: A Tale of Talent, Tragedy, and Unfulfilled Potential

There’s something almost Shakespearean about the Netherlands’ relationship with the World Cup. A nation that has given the world Total Football, a philosophy that revolutionized the sport, has yet to lift the trophy itself. It’s a paradox that’s both fascinating and heartbreaking. As we approach another tournament, the question lingers: Can the Dutch finally break the curse?

Personally, I think the Netherlands’ story is one of the most compelling in football. What makes this particularly fascinating is how a country that has consistently produced world-class talent—from Johan Cruyff to Virgil van Dijk—has repeatedly fallen short on the biggest stage. It’s not just about losing; it’s about how they lose. The 1974 and 1978 finals, the 2010 heartbreak, and the 2022 quarterfinal exit—each defeat feels like a new chapter in a tragic novel.

The Van Dijk Conundrum: A Defensive Maestro in Decline?

One thing that immediately stands out is the role of Virgil van Dijk. Once hailed as the best center-back in the world, van Dijk’s decline has been subtle but noticeable. What many people don’t realize is that his value to the Netherlands isn’t just about his individual defending anymore. It’s about his ability to organize a defense, to be the on-field general in a tournament where preparation time is limited.

From my perspective, van Dijk’s long passes are an underrated weapon. They allow the Dutch to bypass midfield pressure and launch quick attacks—a crucial tactic in a tournament where games are often decided by moments of brilliance. But here’s the kicker: if van Dijk has an off day, the entire defense could crumble. It’s a high-risk, high-reward scenario that adds another layer of drama to the Netherlands’ campaign.

Donyell Malen: The Unexpected Hero?

If you take a step back and think about it, Donyell Malen’s rise is one of the most intriguing storylines heading into this World Cup. A player who was once considered “pretty alright” has transformed into a goal-scoring machine at Roma. What this really suggests is that the Netherlands might finally have the clinical finisher they’ve lacked in recent years.

A detail that I find especially interesting is Malen’s versatility. He’s not the fastest or the most skillful, but his all-around game makes him a perfect fit for the Dutch system. However, there’s a catch: his deployment on the wing instead of as a central striker feels like a missed opportunity. In my opinion, Malen should be the focal point of the attack, not a supporting act.

The Breakout Candidate: Tijjani Reijnders

The Netherlands’ midfield is a curious mix of experience and potential. While Frenkie de Jong and Ryan Gravenberch are the established names, Tijjani Reijnders could be the wildcard. What makes this particularly interesting is that Reijnders, despite playing for Manchester City, hasn’t yet reached his full potential on the international stage.

Reijnders is a classic Dutch midfielder: technically gifted but defensively suspect. In a team that already has two attack-minded midfielders, his role will be crucial. If he can find the balance between creativity and discipline, he could be the key to unlocking the Dutch attack. But if he doesn’t, the midfield could become a liability. It’s a gamble, but one that manager Ronald Koeman might have to take.

Memphis Depay: A Legend in Decline?

Memphis Depay’s story is one of unfulfilled promise. With 55 goals in 108 caps, he’s the Netherlands’ all-time leading scorer. Yet, there’s a sense that he’s never quite reached the heights expected of him. What many people don’t realize is that Depay’s club career has been a rollercoaster, with only a few standout seasons.

At 32, Depay is no longer the player he once was. Injuries have taken their toll, and his move to Corinthians hasn’t reignited his career. But here’s the thing: Depay has always delivered for the national team. The question is whether he can still be the difference-maker he once was. Personally, I think his role should be limited—a super sub rather than a starter. But will Koeman make that call?

The Bigger Picture: Can the Netherlands Overcome Their Demons?

This raises a deeper question: is the Netherlands’ World Cup curse psychological? The team has all the ingredients for success—a solid defense, a dynamic midfield, and a budding star in Malen. Yet, history suggests that something will go wrong. It’s as if the weight of past failures hangs over them like a dark cloud.

If you take a step back and think about it, the Netherlands’ story is a metaphor for the cruelty of sport. Talent alone isn’t enough; luck, timing, and mental resilience play equally important roles. This year’s squad has the talent, but do they have the mental fortitude to break the cycle?

Final Thoughts

In my opinion, the Netherlands’ World Cup journey will be one of the most captivating narratives of the tournament. Will they finally lift the trophy, or will they add another chapter to their tragic history? What makes this particularly fascinating is that the answer isn’t just about football—it’s about destiny, legacy, and the enduring power of hope.

As a commentator, I’ll be watching with bated breath. As a fan, I’ll be rooting for them. Because, at the end of the day, the Netherlands’ story is one that deserves a happy ending. Whether they get it or not is another question entirely.