Canadian Dollar: Recession and jobs data weigh against US Dollar – BBH (2026)

The Canadian Dollar's Struggle: A Tale of Oil, Recessions, and Rate Hikes

The Canadian Dollar (CAD) has been facing a challenging journey, and the latest developments paint a picture of a currency struggling to find its footing. The blame lies with a combination of factors, including the decline in oil prices and an unexpected technical recession, which have collectively weighed on the currency's performance.

Oil's Downfall and the Recession's Shadow

The story begins with the decline in crude oil prices, a key commodity for Canada's economy. As oil prices fell, so did the CAD's strength, making it one of the underperforming major currencies last week. But the recession is the real game-changer. Canada's economy unexpectedly entered a technical recession, with Q1 GDP contracting at an annualized pace of -0.1%, a stark contrast to the projected 1.5%. This negative growth is further exacerbated by a surge in gold imports, which might be distorting the true picture.

However, a closer look reveals a more nuanced story. The outsized positive contribution from inventories (+1.1ppt) suggests that the underlying growth is indeed weak. This technical recession is not just a blip but a sign of deeper economic challenges. The labor market is sending out distress signals, with employment contracting by an average of -29k in the three months to April, and the economy is expected to add only +10.0k jobs in May, a significant drop from the previous month's -17.5k.

The Bank of Canada's Dilemma

The Bank of Canada (BoC) finds itself in a tricky situation. The current rate hike pricing seems too aggressive, given the weak growth and increasing signs of slack in the labor market. Core inflation measures are either at or below the BoC's 2% target, indicating that the economy is not overheating. This suggests that the BoC might need to reconsider its aggressive rate hike trajectory, which could have implications for the CAD's performance.

The USD/CAD Outlook: A Modest Overshoot?

The strategist at BBH, Elias Haddad, highlights the potential for the USD/CAD to overshoot towards resistance at 1.3930, the January high. This technical resistance level could be breached as rate expectations adjust lower. The CAD's underperformance and the BoC's potential shift in rate hike timing create a favorable environment for the USD/CAD to strengthen further.

Personal Takeaway: A Currency's Tale of Resilience and Challenge

In my opinion, the Canadian Dollar's struggle is a fascinating case study in the interplay between commodity prices, economic data, and central bank policies. The CAD's performance is a reminder that currencies are not isolated entities but are deeply intertwined with the economic health of their respective countries. As the BoC navigates this challenging landscape, the CAD's journey will continue to be a captivating narrative, reflecting the broader economic trends and the currency's resilience in the face of adversity.