Canucks Rebuild: GM Ryan Johnson's Trade Plans for DeBrusk and Pettersson (2026)

The NHL trade rumors mill is in overdrive as the 2026 off-season heats up, and the Vancouver Canucks are at the center of it all. With a new general manager, Ryan Johnson, at the helm, the Canucks are looking to accelerate their rebuild and make some big moves.

One of the most intriguing names in the rumor mill is forward Jake DeBrusk. The 29-year-old has made it clear he's not interested in the rebuild and is open to a change of scenery. With a full no-movement clause and a significant say in his next destination, DeBrusk is a hot commodity. Several teams, including the Ottawa Senators, Seattle Kraken, Winnipeg Jets, and Columbus Blue Jackets, are reportedly interested, and trade discussions are expected to heat up as the draft approaches.

Another name that has been consistently mentioned in trade rumors is center Elias Pettersson. The 27-year-old's name has resurfaced in the market, and there's a growing belief that the Canucks' firm stance on retaining his contract has softened. While they're not willing to take on a significant portion of his $11.6 million AAV, a potential drop to $8.6 million could make a trade more feasible. The Sedin twins and the Canucks want to work with Pettersson to get him back on track, which could boost his trade value, but it's still far from high.

In other news, the Canucks' new head coach, Manny Malhotra, is being paid in Canadian dollars, which is intriguing. The team is also looking at free agents like Jack Roslovic, Jordan Binnington, and Adin Hill, with potential moves on the horizon. Patrik Laine's name has come up in talks with the Los Angeles Kings, and the team is also exploring options for Dylan Larkin and Patrick Kane. The Sabres are considering moving Bowen Byram for a top-six forward, and Seattle is trying to re-sign Bobby McMann.

The off-season is also a time for coaching changes, with extensions for Andre Tourigny and Spencer Carbery, and potential new contracts for Joel Quenneville, Martin St. Louis, and Ryan Warsofsky. The Pittsburgh Penguins and Edmonton Oilers are also in discussions over a potential trade involving Darnell Nurse.

As the draft approaches, the Canucks are in a rebuilding mode, and the off-season promises to be an exciting one for fans and analysts alike. With so many names in the rumor mill, it's anyone's guess who will end up on which team, but the Canucks are certainly making waves in the NHL.