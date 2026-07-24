Cardinals Shake Up Outfield: Scott Optioned, Church Returns from IL | MLB News & Analysis (2026)

The Cardinals have made a strategic move, optioning Scott to the minor leagues as they prepare for a crucial phase of the season. This decision comes as the team readies itself for a challenging stretch, with a focus on strengthening their outfield and improving overall performance.

Scott, a 25-year-old outfielder, has been a disappointment this season, struggling to find his batting rhythm. His current batting average of .194 and an OPS of .534 are far below expectations, especially considering his strong defensive skills. Scott's career numbers tell a similar story, with a .203/.281/.285 slash line and only nine home runs. While his defense is undoubtedly valuable, the Cardinals are seeking more from their players, particularly in the current competitive landscape.

The team's outfield situation has been a point of concern. With the return of Lars Nootbaar and the emergence of Nathan Church, who has been making impressive plays in the field, the Cardinals are looking to optimize their lineup. Church, in particular, has been on a roll, with a .247/.282/.390 batting average and five home runs in his rookie campaign. His addition to the team's outfield depth is a significant boost.

The optioning of Scott is a strategic move to create space for players who can contribute more offensively. His defensive prowess will still be an asset, but the Cardinals are aiming for a more balanced approach. This decision highlights the team's commitment to making adjustments to stay competitive, especially with the season's crucial games approaching.

In my opinion, this move is a necessary step towards a more cohesive and productive team. While Scott's defense is valuable, the Cardinals need to prioritize offensive production to maintain their position in the NL Central. This decision also underscores the importance of adaptability in baseball, where a player's performance can fluctuate, and the team must be prepared to make changes to stay ahead of the game.