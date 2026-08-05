Cardinals Training Camp 2026: Key Questions Answered | NFL Preseason Preview (2026)

As the Arizona Cardinals gear up for the 2026 training camp, there are several key questions that will be at the forefront of the team's mind. One of the most pressing concerns is the performance of Marvin Harrison Jr., who is expected to regain his muscle mass after dealing with appendicitis and foot injuries last season. Harrison's ability to maintain consistency and find his fit with Michael Wilson will be crucial, as the team aims to replicate the success of the Rams' receivers, who make consistent impacts.

The offensive line is another area of focus, with a new left guard, right tackle, and potential right guard. The team needs to come together quickly and be healthy to ensure the offense can function effectively. The Cardinals also need to address the pass rush, with Josh Sweat leading the way and the development of BJ Ojulari and Jordan Burch being crucial. The defensive line, led by Walter Nolen III and Darius Robinson, will be expected to anchor the defense and make an impact.

The secondary is also a key area of interest, with the departure of Jalen Thompson and the emergence of Rabbit Taylor-Demerson and Andrew Wingard. The team will be looking to form a depth chart and determine the starting lineup.

In my opinion, the Cardinals have a lot of work to do to address these key questions and ensure a successful season. The team needs to focus on developing its players and finding the right fit for each position. The training camp will be a crucial period for the team to come together and address these concerns, and I am eager to see how they handle the challenges ahead.