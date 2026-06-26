Carlton's Hewett on Blues' Turnaround: From Axing to Winning Streak (2026)

George Hewett's journey with the Carlton Blues is a testament to resilience and adaptability in the face of adversity. When he was unexpectedly dropped from the team just four games into the season, it was a challenging moment for the reigning best and fairest player. However, Hewett's response to this setback was one of quiet determination and focused effort.

What makes Hewett's story particularly fascinating is his ability to turn a personal setback into a team triumph. After being dropped, he didn't dwell on the past; instead, he channeled his energy into the VFL, where he averaged an impressive 33.7 disposals, 8.3 clearances, and six tackles in just three games. This performance was a clear signal to the Carlton coaching staff that he was ready to reclaim his place in the senior team.

In my opinion, Hewett's return to the Carlton side has been a pivotal moment in the team's recent fortunes. His impact in a new role as part of the forward-midfield rotation has been instrumental in the team's three-match winning streak. This includes a crucial upset victory over Geelong, where his renewed importance was highlighted by his starting the centre bounce after a goal by Jack Henry.

One thing that immediately stands out is the contrast between Hewett's performance under the previous coaching staff and his current role. While Carlton struggled to recover from setbacks under Michael Voss, they are now relishing the challenge and finding life in the dying stages of games. This shift in mindset, in my view, is a direct result of Josh Fraser's interim coaching and Hewett's return to form.

What many people don't realize is that Hewett's resilience and adaptability are not just personal traits but also team assets. His ability to bounce back from setbacks and contribute to the team's success is a powerful reminder of the importance of mental toughness and a growth mindset in sports.

If you take a step back and think about it, Hewett's story is a microcosm of the broader trend in modern sports where players are expected to be versatile and adaptable. His role as a forward-midfielder is a prime example of this, as he seamlessly transitions between attack and midfield, providing a dynamic and unpredictable element to the team.

This raises a deeper question: How can teams foster a culture of resilience and adaptability among their players? In my view, it starts with leadership and coaching that encourages players to embrace challenges and learn from setbacks. It also involves creating an environment where players feel supported and empowered to take ownership of their development.

A detail that I find especially interesting is the role of the VFL in Hewett's journey. The reserves competition has provided him with a platform to refine his skills and regain confidence, demonstrating the value of a strong development system in professional sports. This, in turn, highlights the importance of investing in youth and providing players with opportunities to grow and evolve.

What this really suggests is that success in sports is not just about individual talent but also about the ability to adapt and respond to challenges. Hewett's story is a powerful reminder of this, and it serves as an inspiration to athletes and coaches alike.

In conclusion, George Hewett's journey with the Carlton Blues is a compelling narrative of resilience, adaptability, and the power of a growth mindset. His story is a reminder that setbacks are not permanent and that the ability to bounce back is a valuable asset in sports and life. As he continues to contribute to the team's success, his story will undoubtedly inspire others to embrace challenges and strive for excellence.