Caroline Dubois eyes next opponent after ringside watch of Stephanie Han vs Holly Holm (2026)

The Lightweight Showdown: A New Era in Women's Boxing?

The world of women's boxing is buzzing with anticipation as we await the rematch between Stephanie Han and Holly Holm, with a potential title fight against rising star Caroline Dubois on the horizon. This trilogy of fighters is shaping the future of the lightweight division, and I'm here to give you the inside scoop.

First, let's address the upcoming rematch. Han and Holm's first encounter was a controversial affair, with Holm suffering a cut due to a clash of heads, leading to a technical decision. This time, Holm seeks redemption, aiming to avenge her first professional loss. The stakes are high, and the outcome will undoubtedly impact the division's landscape.

What makes this particularly intriguing is the potential for a title fight against Caroline Dubois, the current WBC, WBO, and Ring Magazine lightweight champion. Dubois, having recently unified the division with a win over Terri Harper, is now eyeing the remaining pieces of the undisputed puzzle. Her presence at ringside, alongside Jake Paul and MVP CEO Nakisa Bidarian, is a clear indication of her intentions.

In my opinion, this is a brilliant strategic move by Dubois and her team. By attending the fight, she not only shows respect for her potential future opponents but also gains invaluable insights into their styles and strategies. It's a masterclass in psychological warfare, as her presence alone could impact the fighters' performances.

The MVP CEO's comments further fuel the speculation. He suggests that either Han or Holm could be Dubois' next opponent, with the ultimate goal of unifying the division. This is a bold statement, considering the caliber of these fighters and the challenges they present.

Personally, I find the prospect of a Dubois vs. Han or Holm matchup incredibly exciting. These women are trailblazers in the sport, and their skill sets are unique. Han, with her hometown advantage and sold-out venue, will have the crowd's support, but Holm's experience and determination cannot be underestimated.

What many people don't realize is the broader impact these fights could have on women's boxing. The lightweight division has been a hotbed of talent, and these matchups showcase the depth and quality of female fighters. It's a testament to the sport's growth and the increasing opportunities for women in boxing.

As we eagerly await the outcome of Han vs. Holm 2, the boxing world is abuzz with speculation about the future of the lightweight division. Will Dubois get her wish and face the winner? Or will she take on Elif Turhan next? Only time will tell, but one thing is certain: the women's lightweight division is in for a thrilling ride.