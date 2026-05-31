Carrie Underwood's 'Ugly' Slow Cooker Lasagna: A Weeknight Game-Changer! (2026)

I recently stumbled upon a recipe for Carrie Underwood's slow-cooker lasagna, and I was intrigued by the idea of a no-fuss, delicious dinner. As someone who has never been a lasagna enthusiast, I was skeptical but eager to try something new. The concept of a slow-cooker lasagna piqued my interest, and I was curious to see if it could be a game-changer for weeknight meals. So, I decided to give it a go and share my honest review.

A Slow-Cooker Revolution

First, let's talk about the slow cooker. I remember the day I received my first one as a gift when I moved out on my own. I was young and naive, thinking I'd never use it. But, boy, was I wrong! The slow cooker became my secret weapon for making simple, tasty meals with minimal effort. And that's exactly what this lasagna recipe promised.

The process is straightforward and similar to other pasta dishes. You sauté onions and peppers, then add Underwood's suggested vegetables (broccoli, carrots, and mushrooms) to create a flavorful base. The key is to layer the ingredients in the slow cooker, starting with marinara sauce, breaking lasagna sheets, adding vegetables, and finishing with cheese and seasoning. It's a no-fuss approach that simplifies the traditional lasagna-making process.

One of the most surprising aspects was the taste. While it doesn't have the cheesy, golden-brown topping of a traditional lasagna, the flavors were rich and satisfying. The slow cooking process brought out the natural sweetness of the vegetables, and the noodles were perfectly tender without being mushy. The cheese melted into a delightful pull, and the overall dish was incredibly easy to make.

I was impressed by how well it turned out, especially considering my lack of enthusiasm for lasagna. My husband, a self-proclaimed lasagna lover, approved it as well, which is a testament to its versatility. It's not a replacement for the classic dish, but it's a convenient and tasty alternative for busy weeknights.

Tips for a Delicious Slow-Cooker Lasagna

Add More Vegetables: I found that increasing the amount of sautéed vegetables made the dish more substantial and flavorful. Feel free to experiment with different combinations to suit your taste.

I found that increasing the amount of sautéed vegetables made the dish more substantial and flavorful. Feel free to experiment with different combinations to suit your taste. Choose Quality Marinara: Since you're not making the sauce from scratch, opt for a high-quality jarred marinara. Rao's is a favorite, but there are many excellent options available. Adding a can of diced tomatoes can also stretch the sauce and enhance the flavor.

Since you're not making the sauce from scratch, opt for a high-quality jarred marinara. Rao's is a favorite, but there are many excellent options available. Adding a can of diced tomatoes can also stretch the sauce and enhance the flavor. Cheese Selection: I used a blend of Monterey Jack and mozzarella, which worked beautifully. Low-moisture mozzarella and grated Parmesan added an extra layer of flavor. Underwood's plant-based cheese alternative is also an option, but I prefer the traditional approach.

I used a blend of Monterey Jack and mozzarella, which worked beautifully. Low-moisture mozzarella and grated Parmesan added an extra layer of flavor. Underwood's plant-based cheese alternative is also an option, but I prefer the traditional approach. Layering Technique: Underwood doesn't specify the number of layers, but three seemed ideal. Counting and dividing your noodles into groups before starting will make the layering process easier. Breaking the noodles over the slow cooker and distributing them evenly ensures every bite is delicious.

In my opinion, this slow-cooker lasagna is a game-changer for those who want a delicious, easy-to-make meal. It's a testament to the versatility of the slow cooker and a great option for anyone looking to simplify their dinner routine without compromising on taste. So, if you're tired of the same old weeknight dinners, give this recipe a try and discover a new, tasty twist on a classic favorite.