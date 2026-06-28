Carson City Community Radio KNVC Airs All 10 Shows of Levitt Amp Concert Series Live (2026)

Can't make it to the Brewery Arts Center for the summer concert series? No problem! Carson City Community Radio KNVC has got you covered. But it's not just about the convenience of listening from home; it's about bringing the community together, even if we can't all be physically present.

The radio station, broadcasting at 95.1 FM and online at KNVC.Org, will air all 10 shows live, starting this Saturday, June 20 at 7 p.m. This isn't just a technical feat; it's a testament to the power of community radio. It's a service that KNVC provides to those in the community who can't attend due to physical limitations or other issues, and it's a way to share the joy of live music with those living all over the world.

The concerts, which start in June to kick off 'National Free Concerts Month' throughout the United States, are a weekly celebration of live music. They're family-friendly events at the Brewery Arts Center, with adult refreshments and food trucks available. It's a community event, and by broadcasting the concerts, KNVC is ensuring that everyone can be a part of it, no matter where they are.

In my opinion, this is a brilliant example of how community radio can enhance our lives. It's not just about the music; it's about the connection it fosters. It's about bringing people together, even if they can't be physically present. It's about creating a shared experience, and that's what makes it so fascinating.

What many people don't realize is that community radio is more than just a broadcast medium. It's a community builder, a connector, and a catalyst for social change. It's a way to bring people together, to share experiences, and to create a sense of belonging. And that's what makes it so important.

So, if you can't make it to the Brewery Arts Center, tune in to KNVC 95.1 FM or visit KNVC.Org. You'll be part of a community that's celebrating live music, and you'll be a part of something much bigger than yourself. It's a shared experience, and it's one that I think we should all cherish.