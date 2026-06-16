Cathy Kelley on WWE's Total Divas Reboot: Her Thoughts and Potential Cast Role (2026)

In the world of professional wrestling, where larger-than-life characters and dramatic storylines reign supreme, the behind-the-scenes drama and personal lives of the performers often take a backseat. However, the reality show "Total Divas" and its spin-off, "Total Bellas," brought a fresh perspective to the WWE universe, offering a glimpse into the lives of some of its most beloved stars. Now, with the potential reboot of "Total Divas," WWE backstage interviewer Cathy Kelley is weighing in on the idea, sharing her thoughts and insights on what a return could mean for the company and its fans.

A Potential Return

"I feel like now is probably the best time to bring it back," Kelley said of "Total Divas." "Not only do you have some of the OGs there, but more and more people, I think, are hungry for that kind of content. They want to see what it's like behind the scenes and see what our lives are really like."

Kelley's enthusiasm for a potential return is understandable. "Total Divas" and "Total Bellas" provided a unique window into the personal lives of WWE performers, offering a more intimate and relatable perspective on the often-glamorous world of professional wrestling. The shows helped to humanize the stars, allowing fans to connect with them on a deeper level.

A New Audience

One of the key reasons for the potential success of a "Total Divas" reboot is the desire for new content. WWE has a massive global audience, and while the main events and pay-per-view matches continue to draw in fans, there is a growing appetite for behind-the-scenes content. Kelley notes that "more and more people" are "hungry for that kind of content," suggesting that there is a market for a return to the reality show format.

A Personal Perspective

Kelley's own experiences and interests also play a role in her support for a "Total Divas" reboot. She reveals that WWE commentator Joe Tessitore has made inquiries about her appearing on "The Bachelorette," which she would not be opposed to. This suggests that Kelley is open to the idea of sharing more of her personal life with an audience, and a reality show format could be a natural fit for her.

A Delicate Balance

However, Kelley is also cautious about the potential pitfalls of a reality show. She notes that "even though I do share a lot of my life, I do keep a lot of it private as well." This highlights the delicate balance that performers must strike when considering a return to reality television. While sharing personal stories can be engaging for fans, it can also expose performers to unwanted scrutiny and privacy concerns.

A Broader Perspective

From a broader perspective, a "Total Divas" reboot could have significant implications for WWE. It could help to attract new audiences, particularly younger viewers who may not be familiar with the company's main events and pay-per-view matches. It could also provide a platform for female performers to showcase their personalities and interests, potentially leading to new opportunities and partnerships.

A Personal Takeaway

In my opinion, a "Total Divas" reboot could be a smart move for WWE. It has the potential to engage new audiences and provide a fresh perspective on the company. However, it is important for performers to carefully consider the implications and potential pitfalls of such a venture. For Cathy Kelley, it is a delicate balance between sharing her personal life and maintaining her privacy. Ultimately, the decision to return to reality television will be a personal one, and it will be interesting to see if she takes the plunge and joins the cast of a potential "Total Divas" reboot.