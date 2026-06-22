CEE FX Update: A Look at Poland, Czech Republic, and Hungary's Currency Markets (2026)

The foreign exchange market in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) is set to begin the month on a cautious note, according to ING's Frantisek Taborsky. Despite an improving sentiment and a busy local data calendar, the focus remains on the region's key currencies: Poland's zloty, the Czech Republic's koruna, and Hungary's forint.

Poland and Czech Republic: Limited Hawkish Potential

Taborsky suggests that while there has been a notable pullback in rate hike expectations for Poland and the Czech Republic, with markets now pricing in around two hikes on average, there is limited room for further hawkish repricing. This indicates a potential floor for the current rally, with around 1.5 hikes being the expected minimum.

Hungary: Dovish Moves Expected

In contrast, Hungary's forint has seen a different trajectory, with easing expectations extending to nearly five cuts. ING believes there is still scope for more dovish pricing, which could impact the EUR/HUF pair.

EUR/HUF: A Four-Year Low and Gradual Gains

The EUR/HUF pair has reached a four-year low, and while ING maintains its mid-year target of 350 for the pair, any further gains for the forint are expected to be gradual. This suggests a cautious approach by investors, who may be hesitant to commit to stronger conviction trades at this stage.

Broader Implications and Market Sentiment

The cautious start to trading in CEE reflects the mixed headlines from the Middle East over the weekend. Market sentiment, which has improved recently, may continue to drive positive momentum, but the stretched long positioning suggests a potential for more measured moves.

Personal Perspective

Personally, I find it intriguing how market expectations can shift so rapidly, especially in the case of Poland and the Czech Republic. It raises questions about the factors influencing these shifts and the potential impact on the region's economic outlook. From my perspective, the divergent paths of Hungary and the other two countries highlight the unique challenges and opportunities each nation faces, which could have broader implications for the CEE region as a whole.