Celtic Fans Protest Robbie Keane's Potential Appointment: Why the Backlash? (2026)

The recent news of Celtic's potential appointment of Robbie Keane as manager has sparked a heated debate among the club's fan base, with a significant portion expressing their disapproval. This reaction is primarily due to Keane's previous role as the head coach of Maccabi Tel Aviv, a decision that was met with criticism in his homeland for his choice to remain in Israel during the conflict in Gaza. The statement opposing Keane's appointment, released by Celtic Fans for the Liberation of Palestine, highlights the club's historical roots and its commitment to solidarity with those who have suffered injustice and oppression. This sentiment has been endorsed by numerous fan groups, including the Green Brigade ultras and established supporter clubs like Glasgow University Celtic Supporters Club and Craigneuk Tommy Gemmell CSC. The statement emphasizes the importance of Celtic's founding principles, which are deeply intertwined with the legacy of genocide, displacement, and famine. It argues that the club's identity is built on a foundation of empathy and support for those facing injustice and oppression, making it impossible to ignore Keane's decision to manage Maccabi Tel Aviv during a period of conflict. This controversy raises important questions about the values and priorities of a football club and its supporters, particularly in an era where political and social issues are increasingly intertwined with sports. It also underscores the power of fan activism and the potential for sports to become a platform for social and political expression. As the debate continues, it remains to be seen how Celtic's management will address these concerns and whether Keane's appointment will ultimately be approved. However, the strong reaction from the fan base serves as a reminder of the complex relationship between sports, politics, and social values, and the potential for football clubs to become catalysts for change and discussion.