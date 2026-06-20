Central Saanich is taking a proactive approach to road safety by implementing a Vision Zero plan that involves lowering speed limits across neighborhoods. This initiative aims to reduce traffic-related injuries and fatalities, reflecting a commitment to prioritizing public safety. The decision to lower speed limits is a strategic move to create safer environments for residents, pedestrians, and cyclists, addressing the critical issue of road safety in the community. This comprehensive strategy underscores the importance of proactive measures in preventing accidents and fostering a culture of safety on the roads.
Central Saanich lowers speed limits across neighbourhoods under Vision Zero plan (2026)
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