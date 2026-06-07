Centrelink Scandal: Hundreds of Thousands Affected by Illegal Payment Cancellations (2026)

The Albanese government has admitted to a major oversight in its Centrelink payment system, with hundreds of thousands of payments being illegally cancelled due to a glitch in the automated mutual obligations scheme. This revelation has sparked concerns about the fairness and effectiveness of the system, particularly regarding the treatment of job seekers and the potential for widespread financial hardship.

The Department of Employment and Workplace Relations (DEWR) acknowledged the issue, stating that approximately 300,000 Centrelink payments were incorrectly terminated due to a failure in the system's ability to allow individuals enough time to reconnect with a job provider after missing a compulsory activity. This admission comes after a report by Economic Justice Australia (EJA) last year, which estimated that 310,000 people had their payments unlawfully cancelled between 2020 and 2024. Initially, the department only admitted to 9,510 unlawful cancellations, leading to a pause on payment cancellations since July 2024.

The DEWR's Bronwyn Field confirmed that the department's analysis aligns with the EJA's findings, but highlighted complexities in the data. She explained that the number of people who had their payments illegally cancelled when they were eligible (i.e., out of work) is significantly lower. Field's 'post monitoring survey' revealed that 55-70% of those affected lost eligibility due to finding paid work above the threshold. EJA estimates that around 20% of those impacted may be eligible for remediation.

Economic Justice Australia's Kate Allingham expressed concern about the widespread use of automated systems in welfare suspensions, noting that between January and March, there were 299,305 notices of suspension, averaging over 3,325 per day. She emphasized the need for discretion in such cases, as the current system may put individuals in difficult situations, especially when payments are suspended without proper consideration of individual circumstances.

The legal framework surrounding mutual obligations and the 28-day grace period after missing an activity is also under scrutiny. The department's actions, which occurred before the 28-day period, may have disproportionately affected those on jobseeker, youth allowance, parenting payment, or disability support pension. This has led to calls for a more nuanced approach to employment services, with Minister Amanda Rishworth announcing a potential overhaul of the system.

However, Antipoverty Centre spokesperson Jay Coonan criticized the reform as recycling old ideas, suggesting that the focus should be on addressing the controversy surrounding the Targeted Compliance Framework and the continued use of unlawful welfare penalties. The case highlights the challenges of balancing automation and discretion in welfare systems, and the potential for widespread financial impact on vulnerable individuals.

In conclusion, the illegal cancellation of Centrelink payments due to a system glitch raises serious questions about the fairness and effectiveness of the mutual obligations scheme. The government's admission and subsequent actions indicate a recognition of the issue, but the need for comprehensive reforms and a more empathetic approach to welfare administration remains a pressing concern.