Charlie Benante on PANTERA's Legacy: New Music, Drumming Style, and Overcoming Criticism (2026)

Charlie Benante, the drummer for Anthrax, is hoping for new Pantera music, saying he can write Pantera-style riffs. In an interview, Benante discussed his drumming approach in Pantera compared to Anthrax, emphasizing his respect for the late Vinnie Paul's style and the emotional bond he shares with Philip Anselmo and Rex Brown. Benante also addressed the pushback he and the other musicians in the current iteration of Pantera have received for using the band name for their touring project. He believes that the legacy of Pantera is something bigger than the band and that people should be more caring and loving towards each other. Benante also reflected on his live debut with Pantera, expressing his nervousness and happiness at the same time. He also discussed his preparation for the live performances, emphasizing his desire to play the songs like Vinnie Paul would have played them. Benante's passion for Pantera and his desire to keep the band's legacy alive are evident throughout the interview. In conclusion, Benante's love for Pantera and his commitment to keeping the band's legacy alive are inspiring, and his drumming skills and emotional connection to the band make him a valuable member of the current iteration of Pantera.