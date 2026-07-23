Chase Sapphire Preferred: $100 Hotel Credit Makes Fee DISAPPEAR! (2026)

The Chase Sapphire Preferred card has long been a favorite among travel rewards enthusiasts, offering valuable points, solid travel protections, and a reasonable annual fee of $95. However, one of its most useful perks has just gotten an upgrade that significantly improves its value proposition. The annual hotel credit has been doubled from $50 to $100, and this seemingly small change has a big impact. Now, the annual fee pays for itself with just one hotel booking per year, and the remaining benefits are simply icing on the cake. This update is particularly useful for those who don't want to spend a lot of time optimizing every benefit of their travel rewards card. The new $100 hotel credit is much easier to appreciate for occasional travelers, as it doesn't require learning transfer sweet spots, hunting for award availability, or tracking a long list of credits. Instead, you just need to book a hotel through Chase Travel once a year. The Sapphire Preferred still costs less than $100 per year, and its biggest annual credit remains simple enough for many travelers to use without changing their habits. In my opinion, this change makes the Sapphire Preferred an even easier recommendation. The card was already one of the best travel rewards cards available, and now it's even better. The annual hotel credit is a significant improvement, and the fact that it doesn't require any additional effort to use makes it even more valuable. Personally, I think this update is a game-changer for the Sapphire Preferred, and it's a great example of how a small change can have a big impact. What makes this particularly fascinating is how the new credit can cover a significant portion of a stay, especially for one-night stays. This can be especially useful for travelers who need a quick and affordable place to stay, such as an airport hotel or a budget-friendly weekend getaway. In my experience, the old credit felt like a nice discount, but the new one can be a real lifesaver. This raises a deeper question: what other small changes could significantly improve the value of travel rewards cards? One thing that immediately stands out is the simplicity of the new credit. Unlike many card benefits today, there is no minimum stay requirement, no complicated enrollment process, and no need to track multiple credits throughout the year. You simply book and prepay a hotel through Chase Travel and receive the credit. This is a refreshing change, and it makes the Sapphire Preferred even more user-friendly. However, it's still worth comparing Chase Travel pricing against booking directly with the hotel before using the credit, since rates can sometimes differ. The Sapphire Preferred has always been a great choice for those who want a travel rewards card without the hassle. Now, with the new hotel credit, it's an even better option. In my opinion, the Sapphire Preferred is a must-have for anyone who travels occasionally and wants to maximize their rewards. The card's value proposition has been significantly improved with this update, and it's a great example of how a small change can have a big impact. If you're considering applying for the Sapphire Preferred, I highly recommend it. The card's annual fee is easily offset by the new hotel credit, and the remaining benefits are simply icing on the cake. So, what's the bottom line? The Chase Sapphire Preferred card is an excellent choice for anyone who wants a travel rewards card that offers valuable points, solid travel protections, and a reasonable annual fee. Now, with the new hotel credit, it's an even better option. The Sapphire Preferred has always been easy to recommend, and this change makes that recommendation even easier. From my perspective, the Sapphire Preferred is a must-have for anyone who travels occasionally and wants to maximize their rewards. The card's value proposition has been significantly improved with this update, and it's a great example of how a small change can have a big impact.
Chase Sapphire Preferred: $100 Hotel Credit Makes Fee DISAPPEAR! (2026)
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