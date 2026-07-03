Cheepa is Back! The Chickenfeed Mascot's Nostalgia-Fueled Revival at Dark Mofo (2026)

Nostalgia is a powerful force, and Tasmanian artist Marcus McKenzie has harnessed it to create a captivating performance art piece that has left audiences enthralled. The centerpiece of his work, 'The Chicken Room - The Chickenman Cometh', is a tribute to the iconic Chickenfeed mascot, 'Cheepa', and the beloved Tasmanian variety store that once dominated the state's cultural landscape.

McKenzie's journey began with a simple idea: crafting a monologue filled with hyper-local Tasmanian references. But it quickly evolved into a quest to revive a piece of Tasmania's cultural heritage. The challenge? Tracking down the original Chickenfeed mascot costume, a task as elusive as finding the legendary thylacine.

After months of fruitless searches on Facebook groups and meme pages, McKenzie's mother made a breakthrough connection with the Jan Cameron Trust, which held one of only two costumes ever made. This discovery was the catalyst for a performance that would become a sensory journey through time.

The performance, repeated across four nights, was a multi-sensory experience. McKenzie roamed a Chickenfeed-themed party, engaging the audience with quizzes about their Tasmanian roots. Those who couldn't recite the famous slogan, 'Chickenfeed is all you need because a little goes a long, long way', were marked with a 'certified mainlander' sticker, adding a playful element to the event.

Inside a custom-built black box theatre, audiences witnessed a 10-minute solo play. The climax? An audience plant appearing on stage in the mascot costume, followed by a remix of the theme song, creating an unforgettable moment. McKenzie also tracked down the original voiceover artist, adding a layer of authenticity to the show.

But this performance is more than just a nostalgic trip down memory lane. It's an exploration of nostalgia for a simpler, pre-internet era, a time when local businesses like Chickenfeed were deeply intertwined with the community. McKenzie sees it as a 'hauntological' revisit, a chance to reflect on a romanticized past.

The performance has sparked curiosity and conversation, prompting audiences to reflect on their own nostalgic experiences. It has also raised questions about the role of local businesses in shaping cultural identity and the enduring power of nostalgia in the digital age.

As the dust settles on 'The Chicken Room - The Chickenman Cometh', one thing is clear: nostalgia is a powerful tool, capable of transporting us back to cherished memories and sparking conversations about the past that resonate in the present.