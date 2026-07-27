Chelsea's Transfer Target: Nico Paz's Future with Real Madrid Uncertain (2026)

The transfer saga of Nico Paz, the Argentine attacking midfielder, is taking an intriguing turn. Chelsea, it seems, might just get their man, but it's a complex situation with multiple twists and turns. The story begins with Paz's journey from Real Madrid to Como, where he's been shining brightly since the summer of 2024. With a contract until 2028 and a buy-back clause of €9 million, Madrid's initial plan was to bring him back for the 2026/27 season. However, a recent development has changed the narrative.

The return of Jose Mourinho to Real Madrid's managerial role has been pivotal. Mourinho, who admires Paz, sees him as a potential asset, but not necessarily in his current system. This has led to a dramatic shift in Madrid's strategy. They now consider selling Paz, with a price tag of €60 million, despite having the option to trigger his buy-back clause. This unexpected turn of events has caught the attention of Chelsea and their rivals, Arsenal, with Tottenham reportedly showing the strongest interest.

The situation is further complicated by Paz's performance and the interests of other clubs. Inter Milan, for instance, is also in the running, and Paz's current club, Como, is keen to keep him. The manager, Cesc Fabregas, has publicly stated his desire to retain Paz, highlighting his importance to the team's growth. This creates a delicate balance, as Paz's future hangs in the balance between his potential at Real Madrid and his current role at Como.

The transfer market is a complex web, and this story is a testament to that. With multiple parties involved and varying interests, the outcome is anyone's guess. Chelsea, with their new manager Xabi Alonso, might see Paz as a key addition, but the final decision will likely be influenced by the player's own preferences and the clubs' strategic goals. As the summer transfer window approaches, the fate of Nico Paz remains uncertain, leaving fans and analysts alike eagerly awaiting the next chapter in this intriguing tale.