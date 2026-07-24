Chery Tiggo 4: Australia's Top-Selling Small SUV | CarExpert Choice Winner (2026)

The automotive world is abuzz with the rise of the Chery Tiggo 4, a vehicle that has seemingly come out of nowhere to dominate Australia’s small SUV market. But what’s truly fascinating is how this car has managed to capture the hearts—and wallets—of Aussie drivers. Personally, I think the Tiggo 4’s success isn’t just about its price tag, though that’s certainly a big part of it. Starting at just $23,990 drive-away, it’s one of the most affordable SUVs in the country, but what makes this particularly fascinating is how it’s redefining what ‘affordable’ means in terms of features and quality.

From my perspective, the Tiggo 4’s triumph is a testament to the shifting dynamics of the global auto industry. Chinese carmakers like Chery are no longer just budget alternatives; they’re serious contenders offering value that’s hard to ignore. What many people don’t realize is that the Tiggo 4 isn’t just cheap—it’s packed with features you’d expect in a luxury car. A 10.25-inch touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay, dual-zone climate control, and even a 360-degree camera in the top trim? For under $30k? That’s a game-changer.

One thing that immediately stands out is how the Tiggo 4 is forcing the entire market to rethink value. When a car this affordable comes with such a high level of standard equipment, it raises the bar for everyone. If you take a step back and think about it, this isn’t just a win for Chery—it’s a win for consumers. Competition breeds innovation, and the Tiggo 4 is pushing rivals to up their game.

But let’s talk about the hybrid variant for a moment. Launched in mid-2025, the Tiggo 4 Hybrid starts at $29,990, and while it doesn’t yet have the same safety rating as its petrol sibling, it’s still a compelling option in an era of high fuel prices. What this really suggests is that Chery is paying attention to global trends and adapting quickly. The hybrid’s popularity isn’t just about saving money at the pump—it’s about aligning with a growing eco-conscious mindset.

A detail that I find especially interesting is Chery’s rapid ascent in Australia. Just three years after entering the market, it’s now a top-five automaker. That’s not just impressive; it’s unprecedented. What’s driving this? In my opinion, it’s a combination of aggressive pricing, smart feature packaging, and a willingness to innovate. The Tiggo 4 isn’t just a car; it’s a statement about where the industry is headed.

However, it’s not all sunshine and roses. While the Tiggo 4 offers incredible value, it doesn’t lead in driving dynamics. But here’s the thing: does it need to? For many buyers, practicality, tech, and affordability outweigh sporty handling. What this really highlights is the changing priorities of car buyers, especially in the small SUV segment.

If you ask me, the Tiggo 4’s success is as much about timing as it is about the car itself. It arrived at a moment when Aussies were feeling the pinch of inflation and rising living costs. A well-equipped, affordable SUV? That’s a no-brainer. But what’s truly remarkable is how Chery has managed to deliver this without cutting corners on quality or safety.

Looking ahead, I can’t help but wonder if the Tiggo 4 is just the beginning. If Chery can maintain this momentum, it could redefine what we expect from budget cars. This raises a deeper question: are we witnessing the democratization of luxury features? If so, the Tiggo 4 isn’t just a car—it’s a catalyst for change.

In the end, the Chery Tiggo 4’s repeated wins as a CarExpert Choice aren’t just about its specs or price. They’re about what it represents: a new era in automotive value. Personally, I think this is just the start. The real story here isn’t the car itself—it’s the ripple effect it’s creating across the industry. And that, in my opinion, is what makes the Tiggo 4 so much more than just another SUV.