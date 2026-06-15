Chicago Sky vs. Connecticut Sun: Can Either Team End Their Losing Streak? (2026)

The WNBA season is in full swing, and the Chicago Sky and Connecticut Sun are both struggling to find their footing. Both teams are aiming to snap out of their early-season slumps, with the Sky hoping to avoid a sixth straight loss and the Sun looking to end their four-game road losing streak. The Sky's struggles have been well-documented, with injuries to key players like Rickea Jackson and Gabriela Jaquez impacting their performance. They rank near the bottom of the league in scoring and 3-point shooting, with a current record of 3-6. The Sun, on the other hand, are also facing challenges, with a 2-9 record and a league-low scoring average. The teams' struggles have been exacerbated by their respective home and away records, with the Sky winless at home and the Sun struggling on the road. Despite these challenges, there is some positive news for both teams. For the Sky, rookie guard Sydney Taylor has stepped up, averaging 15.0 points over the last four games. Teammate Kamilla Cardoso is also contributing, with 12.8 points and 10.0 rebounds per game. The Sun have Aneesah Morrow, a second-year forward, who has been a bright spot with 15.3 points and 12.5 rebounds over the last four games. The teams' recent history against each other is worth noting, as they split their four meetings last season. The upcoming game between the Sky and Sun on Friday night will be a crucial test for both teams as they look to turn their seasons around. The outcome will likely depend on how well each team can adjust to their current challenges and find a way to snap their losing streaks. The WNBA season is still in its early stages, and both teams have the opportunity to improve and make a push for a playoff spot. It will be interesting to see how they respond to these early-season struggles and whether they can find the necessary adjustments to turn their seasons around.